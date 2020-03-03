Nicolas Cage Visits His Pyramid Tomb With Riko Shibata

In 2010 Nicholas Cage purchased the last two plots in New Orleans’ St. Louis Cemetery No. 1.

He built a nine-foot-tall cement pyramid mausoleum to house his remains after his death, reports Atlas Obscura.

Heres what we know about Nicolas Cages pyramid tomb:

Nicolas Cage’s Pyramid Tomb Is Frowned Upon By New Orleans Locals

Cage’s love of Voodoo motivated him to locate his tomb in the same ancient cemetery as Marie Laveau, who, according to Brittannica.com, held powers that included healing the sick, extending altruistic gifts to the poor and overseeing spiritual rites.

Cage’s new, white cement pyramid stands in contrast to the surrounding graves, which are stained with centuries of moss and mold. There are also many lipstick prints on the Cage pyramid, left by the actor’s fans.

New Orleans purists do not approve of Cage’s pyramid, according to Road Side America.

The website explains, “[Cage’s] defenders argue that pyramids have a long history in funerary art, but Cage’s creation is not some classical neo-Egyptian tomb; it’s more like the “pyramid power” storage boxes that were once sold at Sharper Image stores to indefinitely preserve bananas and razor blades.”

Cage Might Be A Rosicrucian Mystic

Inscribed on the pyramid is “Omnia ab Uno,” a latin phrase which, translated to English means “All from one.” The motto was popularized by the Rosicrucians, an organization founded in 1915 by H. Spencer Lewis. The official website of the Rosicrucians reads, “The Rosicrucians are a community of mystics who study and practice the metaphysical laws governing the universe.”

Cage has a history with the city of New Orleans, that began when he purchased the LaLaurie Mansion, which is thought to be haunted, and the historic Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel.

In 2009, both properties faced foreclosure. Subsequently, Cage purchased his unnamed tomb in the city’s St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, home to the grave of voodoo practitioner, Marie Laveau.

Cage has not given his thinking behind the unorthodox mausoleum. Speculations abound that include the pyramid being an homage to the “National Treasure” movie franchise, others believe it to be a stylistic choice while still others think the pyramid is evidence of the Cage’s ties to the Illuminati society, says Atlas Obscura.

Because antique portraits bearing an uncanny resemblance to Cage have surfaced online, others suggest the pyramid is where Cage will “regenerate his immortal self,” continues Atlas Obscura.

The Cage pyramid is an iconic part of the cemetery despite the public resistance to the structure.

Cage and a female companion reported to be named Riko Shibata visited his future resting place during a recent vacation the couple took to New Orleans, reported The Evening Standard.

