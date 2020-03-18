Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/18/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 8 featured the second performances and clue packages from the Group C contestants, including the Night Angel.

Read on for the top clues we’ve learned about the Night Angel’s identity so far, and leading guesses for who might be under the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Night Angel Clues

During the Night Angel’s episode 7 clue package, she teased “Like an angel, I’ve felt deeply blessed my entire life,” adding later that she is also “a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet.”

The major visual clues during that first clue package were a motel, ducks, the number 4, and angry grandmothers.

She doubled down on her reasoning for choosing the Night Angel costume during a brief on-stage conversation with Nick Cannon, saying “I really love the duality of the night angel, I like that she can be so sweet but then sometimes she’s just, like, bad.” When she spoke, a British accent could be detected, though it’s possible that was put on to throw off the audience’s guesses.

Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

After her impressive debut performance in episode 7, viewers took to Twitter to predict that the Night Angel is Kandi Burress.

