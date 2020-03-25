Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/25/2020

The Night Angel had another opportunity to perform for the judges on Season 3 of The Masked Singer. It’s Group C’s last chance to wow the judges before the contestants start to complete in the top nine. There have been a bunch of favorites on this season so far, but one of the performers who has really wowed the judges is Night Angel. But who’s the celebrity hiding behind the mask?

Continue reading for the top clues we’ve learned about the Night Angel’s identity so far, and leading guesses for who might be under the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Night Angel Clues

Night Angel revealed in her clue package that she’s performing since she was a teenager. Even though she was performing, it was important for her to graduate, a friend in the clue package reveals. “She’s always stayed true to herself despite the fame that’s come her way,” the person added.

For her third performance, Night Angel sang “Shout” by The Isley Brothers. The judges were wowed and Jenny McCarthy said she wouldn’t be surprised if she won the entire competition.

“Every time I step out on the stage to sing I’m a ball of nerves,” she said, noting that the judges praise gave her confidence

Last week, Night Angel teased about enjoying the duality that makes her Night Angel. “Like an angel, I’ve felt deeply blessed my entire life,” she said, then adding, she is also “a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet.” At the end, Night Angel concluded, “Destiny led me back to the stage and hopefully I can give you a million reasons why I belong here.”

“I really love the duality of the night angel, I like that she can be so sweet but then sometimes she’s just, like, bad,” she added to host Nick Cannon.

Night Angel spoke with a British accent, though many guessed she was faking the accent to throw everyone off.

Some of the biggest clues to emerge from her packages were a motel with feisty older women holding weapons, ducks, the number 4 and sweet tea. Other clues that fans noticed were a white hand fan, a castle, a strawberry, a roaring fireplace and a purple heart emoji.

At one point in her life, Night Angel longed for a change. “I was sitting in my room surrounded by other angels, but I was lost in the crowd,” she said.

Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

As one of her clues, Night Angel told McCarthy that she’s said Night Angel’s name on her show before. That didn’t exactly help her narrow things that.

Ultimately, the judges guessed that Night Angel might be Taraji P. Henson, Toni Braxton or Miyam Bialik, which came from guest judge Will Arnett.

They didn’t guess what the Internet seems to think is the most obvious guess.

One of the major guesses has been that Night Angel is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. The reality TV star, of course, has not commented on the rumors. Oddsmakers said there was a 1/5 shot for Burruss to be hiding behind the purple Night Angel mask. Publications like Gold Derby and Screen Rant also agreed with the guess.

None of the judges, however, proposed that it was the Real Housewives star serenading them with hits like “Living On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi and “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga.

Jenny McCarthy guessed it would be Regina King, the guest judge said it was possible Night Angel was Sia or Jessica Simpson, and Nicole Scherzinger proposed it was Taraji P. Henson.

Another popular Twitter theory is that Brandy could be Night Angel.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

