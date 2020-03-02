Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Fall, Rapper Cites Kobe Bryant, Gayle King Karma

Oprah Winfrey fell on stage over the weekend.

And the internet went crazy.

“What the f**k happen here,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the video. “Michael Jackson’s ghost trip her?

For those keeping score at home: Winfrey fell while speaking at her Visions2020 stop in Los Angeles, California.

In partnership with Weight Watchers, 2020 Vision tour is a nine-date tour with notables who engage in a one-on-one conversation with Winfrey and discuss the imporance of 2020.

Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King have all been apart of the tour.

Gayle King is still a sore spot for some.

After her fall on Sunday, Snoop Dogg poked fun via social media, stating: “Michael and Kobe blew a gust of wind. Balance.”

In January, Snoop dogged lashed out at Gayle King and called her a bitch after King’s interview with WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie where she brought up the rape case of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in January, with his daughter, Gigi and several others.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge,” King said to Leslie.

“Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

Leslie replied: “It’s not complicated for me at all.”

“Gayle King, you out of pocket for that s–t, way out of pocket,” Snoop said in a viral video.

“What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f—–g worst. We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f*cking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions.”

Rapper, Barry Bondz was frustrated, also. He even tweeted at Gayle King and told the CBS journalist that she should have been ashamed of herself for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s past. “It be our people to take us down,” said the Newark, New Jersey rapper.

I checked in with Bondz via text message this evening and asked him if he agreed with Snoop Dogg’s assessment?

Was Oprah’s fall some sort of karma?

“Oprah falling on stage definitely might’ve been a sign that Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson were watching,” Barry Bondz told me via text message.

“Her and Gayle handled that whole situation wrong, so anything going on with them from here on out is going to look suspect. Gayle should’ve apologized. Oprah tried to flip it around with the ‘Gayle is scared for her life thing.’ Still ’til this day, not a word has been said about Harvey Weinstein. At the end of the day, I’m not going to say Karma. Maybe it was more of a wake up, because with Oprah, when it comes to black men, Oprah been tripping.”

Karma or not, Oprah acknowledged her trip and fall via social media. “Sunday reading and icing,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what.”