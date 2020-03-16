Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Social Distancing Trolled By Popular Comedian

If you want a candid answer, ask Michael Rapaport.

On Instagram, the Brooklyn, New York-bron comedian posted a photoshopped picture of Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King topless and with no underwear via Instagram with a caption that reads: “This aint Social Distancing!!! #StayDisruptive

Winfrey and King have been on the receiving end of jokes in 2020. It all began this year after Gayle King interviewed WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant. During the interview, King brought up the rape case of late NBA legend.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge,” King said to Leslie.

“Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

Leslie replied: “It’s not complicated for me at all.”

Charges against Bryant were dropped in his criminal case on Sept. 1, 2004. In 2005, Bryant and his accuser reached a settlement out of court in the civil lawsuit case.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident in January with his daughter, Gigi and several others. The topic is still sensitive and veteran rapper, Snoop Dogg, wasn’t pleased with Gayle King’s interview.

“Gayle King, you out of pocket for that s–t, way out of pocket,” Snoop Dogg said via social media.

“What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f—–g worst. We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f*cking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions.”

Snoop Dogg also called Gayle King a ‘funky dog head b—h.’

“How dare you try to tarnish my motherf—ing homeboy’s reputation. Punk motherf—er. Respect the family and back off, b—h, before we come get you.”

Minister Louis Farrakhan, head of the Nation of Islam, later weighed in on the matter and came to Snoop Dogg’s aide:

“I pray that you will recover that lost sense of commitment to your people out of which you came,” he said.

“Sister Gayle, my brother Snoop. My brother Snoop was angry, angry with you because what you did was so unnecessary. And so I defend the good that Gayle has done in her life. But I’m saying to all of you that are in privileged positions with white people, don’t let them use you.”

This story began to snowball even more. Last month, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King’s best friend, fell onstage while speaking at her Visions2020 stop in Los Angeles, California.

“What the f**k happen here,” rapper 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the video. “Michael Jackson’s ghost trip her?

Snoop Dogg seized the moment by poking fun at Winfrey via social media: “Michael and Kobe blew a gust of wind. Balance.” he said.

Winfrey later laughed herself. “Thank you all for your kind wishes,” she said via Instagram.

“Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what.”

In an interview with Winfrey, Gayle King says shes moved on. “Is there a scab? Yeah,” she said.