PAIR Eyewear on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

PAIR Eyewear co-founders Sophia Edelstein and Nathan Kondamuri brought their company to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from the investors. The company offers affordable, fun eyewear for children.

PAIR Eyewear was created as a way to provide customizable glasses that kids would actually want to wear at a price that is affordable for parents. The patent-pending glasses are interchangeable. A child is able to wear blue one day, polka-dot the next and then tie-dye the next day.

The base frames sell for $60 including prescription lenses, and the tops sell for $25 for one pair. Some can be bought in a two-pack for $40.

The episode of Shark Tank airs on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. The Sharks in the tank are Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban and guest shark Katrina Lake.

Here’s what you should know about PAIR Eyewear:

1. The Founders Interviewed Over 400 Families

Kondamuri first started wearing glasses when he was eight years old, and he was embarrassed at the idea of being the first kid in his class to wear glasses. He told Heavy in an email that the plain glasses felt like just a medical device rather than a way to express his personality.

“Looking back at the experience as an adult, Sophia and I realized glasses could be a more dynamic accessory if you were able to change them every day like you do your clothes,” he said. “We interviewed over 400 families who had children that wore glasses and kept hearing that options were slim, there was little variety, and everything had a high price point.”

The glasses are patent-pending, and they promise to be durable and lightweight.

2. They Chose to Go on ‘Shark Tank’ to Get Advice and Maybe an Investment

After launching their business, Kondamuri and Edelstein visited a middle school in New York City to talk to the students about being young entrepreneurs and their business. They said that after the presentation, they opened the floor to questions, and an 8-year-old boy asked about their customer acquisition cost.

“Nathan and I were so impressed by his question and needed to find out how he knew that marketing term,” Edelstein said. “He told us he heard it on Shark Tank and watched it with his family every week.”

That led to a realization of the reach of Shark Tank to families in particular, and the entrepreneurs thought the show was a way to receive not only a possible strategic investment, but also advice from the Sharks, who are some of the top consumer investors.

It would also provide the opportunity to “inspire kids to be confident and creative in their glasses on a national stage.”

3. They Offer Two Special Monthly Edition Top Frame Drops

Because so many customers were returning over and over again to buy the interchangeable tops, PAIR now offers two limited-edition top drop frames each month.

So far, the monthly editions have included a sparkle collection, holiday collection and a tie-dye collection. There are some customers who have dozens of tops for the glasses.

“This is a HUGE behavior shift from the way glasses are typically bought and worn, where you would typically wear the same frame every day,” the PAIR founders said. Most people have only one or a few pairs of glasses, leading to them wearing the same thing over and over again. PAIR changes the way that children look at wearing glasses since they’re so customizable.

4. Kondamuri and Edelstein Started the Project During College

The idea for pair came when Edelstein and Kondamuri were seniors at Stanford University after Kondamuri received a call from his mother saying that his eight-year-old brother was unhappy with the glasses she’d purchased for him.

The idea was to create customizable prescription glasses. Once they had a few pairs of hand-made prototypes, friends and family members were immediately interested in purchasing them.

“We were surprised that, despite these glasses clearly looking like prototypes, our friends and family were asking if they could purchase them,” they told us. “The general reaction we received was something like ‘OMG how does this not exist… I would absolutely want to change my glasses on a daily basis.”

5. They Also Offer Blue-Light Glasses

Because their idea is to make glasses a fun fashion accessory rather than just a medical device, PAIR creates non-prescription glasses so everyone can wear them.

“All of our PAIRs are available in non-prescription options such as blue light glasses – perfect for protecting their eyes in front of screens – and non-prescription polarized sunglasses too,” they said.

They also offer two frames, the Larkin and the Twain, in adult sizes, so adults can wear the customizable glasses as well.

Tune in to Shark Tank at 8 p.m. ET/PT on March 6, 2020 to see if Edelstein and Kondamuri get a deal from the sharks.

READ NEXT: Shake it Pup! On ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know