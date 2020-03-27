Pasta by Hudson on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pasta by Hudson restaurateur Brandon Fay took the concept for his restaurant to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get a deal from one of the investors in the tank. The episode airs on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Pasta by Hudson is a New York-based restaurant that specializes in farm-fresh pasta and Italian fine dining served at a fast-casual pace. The pasta is made fresh daily in front of guests.

Fay pitched to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran.

Here’s what you need to know about Pasta by Hudson:

1. Fay Hosts a Segment on CBS

Pasta by Hudson founder Brandon Fay appears on CBS New York news segment called “Cooking With Brandon” where he cooks pasta dishes and shares recipes with viewers.

The recipes for Cooking with Brandon are also posted online by CBS New York. They include recipes for Roasted Tumeric and Ginger Salmon, Turkey Egg Rolls, Spring Rolls and Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.

Recent video segments include “Healthy Recipes to Start the New Year,” “Cooking With Brandon Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes,” “Kale and Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese,” and “Hearty Fall Recipes From Brandon Fay.”

2. Fay Was the Managing Director of a Large Restaurant for 18 Years

Before starting his own restaurant, Fay worked as the managing director of The Trattoria Dell’Arte, which is one of New York City’s most successful Italian Restaurants.

In 2001, Fay joined the Fireman Hospitality Group where he started as a Maitre D’. The News Crunch says that Fay is one of the main elements that helped propel The Trattoria Dell’Arte to the height it is currently at.

The Trattoria Dell’Arte is situated across the street from Carnegie Hall and has catered events for famous celebrities.

3. Pasta by Hudson Opened in 2018

Fay opened Pasta by Hudson in 2018; it is named after his daughter. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he decided it was time to start his own restaurant.

The restaurant is located beneath 8th Avenue in New York City. It’s located in the Turnstyle Underground Market, which is situated at the eighth busiest transit hubs in the city.

The restaurant offers tastings of their fresh pasta seven days a week so customers can know what they like before they even order.

4. The Menu is Kept Simple

The Pasta by Hudson menu is kept simple by Fay and the restaurant staff. It is separated into a few different sections to make the experience user-friendly from the very start.

The first step is to pick a handcrafted pasta from a variety of options like Mezzi Rigatoni, Bucatini and Gemelli. Then, the guest chooses a sauce from options including Classic Pomodoro, Alfredo, White Bolognese with Sausage and more. Lastly, there is an option to add extras for an added cost. The extras include a cheesy meatball, marinated chicken, bacon, pepperoni and even a fried egg.

There are also drinks and desserts available according to the current online menu. The desserts include cannoli by the dozen.

5. They Are Offering “NYC Family Kits” Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

During the global coronavirus pandemic, which has hit New York City especially hard, Pasta by Hudson is staying open for delivery and online orders. They recently advertised a New York City family kit for $150, which could be ordered online.

According to an Instagram post, the kit included eggs, toilet paper, cooked pasta, a choice of pasta sauce, vegetables, cannolis and “enough fresh pasta to feed a family.”

They also advertised a 20 percent off special for delivery during the crisis, writing “To support our local community we are offering 20% OFF on all delivery orders during these challenging times, Simply use the discount code WASHHANDS upon checking out. We New Yorkers are stronger than Corona!”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Fay scores a deal with one of the sharks.

