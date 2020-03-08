Pete Davidson Told Hot Ones Ariana Grande Gave Him Fame

Ariana Grande is the reason Pete Davidson is famous—at least that’s what he said during a recent stint on Hot Ones, a show hosted by Sean Evans, where celebrities eat increasingly spicier chicken wings as they answer even spicier interview questions. In the middle of the interview, Evans through in a question about Davidson’s famous ex.

Grande’s Fans Stalk His Family on Staten Island

Davidson revealed that Grande’s fans are still displeased with how their relationship ended. In fact, they’ve traveled to Staten Island to show their ire, evening standing outside his mother’s job.

The Saturday Night Live comedian said he never expected to achieve this caliber of fame. More, he credits Grande, who wrote Thank U, Next after their split, with “creating” him.

“She made me, created me, whatever they said,” Davidson said. “It’s really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come here now because Ariana Grande made me famous and stuff. So it’s all her fault … she sent the wolves on me.”

The SNL star isn’t the only one who finds it “annoying.” His family doesn’t like the attention either. “It’s been embarrassing ’cause I have a family—like my mom has to go to work and there are these fucking weirdos outside,” he said. “It’s embarrassing and it sucks.”

The comedian isn’t shy about talking about their relationship. During his Netflix special he said, “My biggest fear is I’m gonna get shot in the back of the head by a 9-year-old with a ponytail. And the last thing I’m gonna hear is, ‘Hashtag canceled.'”

The relationship, where the two got engaged and matching tattoos, has also affected his drug use. “And I like to smoke weed and be high in public. And it’s very scary when someone is like [snapping pictures of you],” he said on Hot Ones.

Grande and Davidson Became Engaged After A Few Months Of Dating

Grande and Davidson started dating in May 2018 after her split from the late rapper Mac Miller. In an interview with Vogue, she called their relationship an “amazing distraction.” They broke up in October 2018, weeks after Miller’s accidental overdose.

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she said about Davidson. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

She and Davidson had their first date after the 2018 Met Gala. Days later, she announced her split from Miller on Instagram. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you,” Grande wrote at the time. “I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!”

READ NEXT: What Time Is SNL on Tonight? 3/7/2020