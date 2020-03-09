Exec Hints at Peter Weber Dating ‘Bachelor’ Producer Julie LaPlaca

The theory that Peter Weber is dating Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca hasn’t died down yet. In fact, Rob Mills, an ABC executive and the head of reality TV programming, brought up the theory once more during a recent interview with Variety.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR’ FINALE DO NOT KEEP READING.

When Mills was asked about the fan theory, he didn’t dispell the rumor. “I can’t really comment,” Mills said. “He is very, very close to her. She’s the producer who is sort of his day-to-day producer, so she’s there with him, and she knows Peter very well and knows his family very well.” The executive added: “They’re all very fond of her. That is all I will say.”

Even Reality Steve Is Shocked

You are looking live at the two-night “Bachelor” finale… pic.twitter.com/KSq3x9qwFn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 9, 2020

Reality Steve, who regularly is the No. 1 source for everything Bachelor, has reported that Pilot Pete chooses Madison Prewett over Hannah Ann Sluss, but there’s a twist coming that has blown the blogger’s mind.

“Just gonna put this out there. Since my post this morning, I’ve been on my phone non stop. Plenty of things being said. The whole thing is a mess,” he tweeted Thursday. “Being told so many different things now. Original sources sticking by what they said. New sources saying that’s not it. It’s madness!”

He did, however, confirm that Peter does not end up with LaPlaca.

The blogger continued: “One thing that I can absolutely confirm again is that this ending does not involve anyone other than Madison and Hannah Ann. It involves both of them and that’s it. No producer, no Hannah Brown, no Kelley – nothing like that. But there is definitely some weirdness going on.”

Peter Doesn’t Know What’s Going to Happen

While everyone is trying to guess how the season will end, the Bachelor himself is unsure, Mills revealed.

“You really have to watch it live because there’s no way to find out what is going to unfold unless you watch it,” Mills added. “Nobody knows—not even Peter.”

ABC stopped filming the series in November, but drama continued to unfold after the cameras shut down. “A lot of stuff went down since November when we finished filming, and even now, still up to the minute, it will be live on the show. Honestly,” Mills said. “It’s going to be pretty unresolved.”

Why People Think He Is Dating LaPlaca

The theory that Peter and the producer are dating started on Reddit, and was first uncovered by Women’s Health. The evidence?

Peter and LaPlaca spent New Year’s Eve together.

Then, LaPlaca posted a picture that shows the back of Peter’s head. As noted by Cosmopolitan, Hannah Brown wrote under the photo that she “approves.”

At the beginning of February, Reality Steve debunked the rumor. “Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet,” he wrote. “Hope that clears things up.”

