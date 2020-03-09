Peter Weber Is NOT Dating a Producer from ‘The Bachelor’

The 2020 season of The Bachelor is coming to a close with the finale airing in the next two days, and there are many fan theories and spoilers about who Peter Weber could be dating or engaged to after the season is over.

WARNING: Spoilers for Peter Weber’s season follow.

The ending of The Bachelor has been spoiled, though Reality Steve does say his spoilers could be wrong since his sources have been contradicting one another up until the last minute. Either way, it’s clear at this point Peter does not end up with Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca. The two are just friends.

The theory originally came about because fans noticed that Julie and Peter spent New Year’s Eve 2020 together and then the couple was later spotted at a winery with Peter’s mom. That all seems suspicious, but sources have come to Us Weekly to dispel the rumor.

“There really is no truth to Peter being with Julie,” the source said. “They were friends, but nothing romantic has happened between them.” The source also said they “act like colleagues and friends around each other.

Reality Steve Spoiled the ‘Bachelor’ Finale

One thing that I can absolutely confirm again is that this ending does not involve anyone other than Madison and Hannah Ann. It involves both of them and that’s it. No producer, no Hannah Brown, no Kelley – nothing like that. But there is definitely some weirdness going on. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 5, 2020

Other than the source mentioned above confirming that the relationship is not romantic, Reality Steve has come forward to offer what he thinks will go down in the finale. There’s one thing he says he knows with absolute certainty, though: Peter does not end up with anyone other than Madison or Hannah Ann.

“One thing that I can absolutely confirm again is that this ending does not involve anyone other than Madison and Hannah Ann,” he tweeted. “It involves both of them and that’s it. No producer, no Hannah Brown, no Kelley – nothing like that. But there is definitely some weirdness going on.”

It’s unlikely that Steve is wrong at this point in the season, though he’s been saying all along there’s some weirdness going down and Peter could be single for all we know. The working theory is that he’s dating Madison but not engaged, but that’s not confirmed at this point and likely won’t be until the After the Final Rose episode.

The Producer Theory Took Hold Quickly

Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet. Hope that clears things up. https://t.co/ZFjdFSDJSz — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 8, 2020

The theory about Julie LaPlaca and Peter Weber first showed up on Reddit and was then picked up by Women’s Health and reported on elsewhere. There’s a plethora of evidence to support it, though we now know all of it adds up to nothing.

First, Peter and Julie spent New Year’s Eve together. It’s important to note that they were not alone, they were with a group of people. He was also spotted behind her in a photo on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, leading Hannah Brown to comment her approval. It’s likely she was just talking about New York, though, since the caption was “New York, my first love, thank you for last night.”

Reality Steve shut down the theory as soon as he got wind of it, tweeting out “Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desparately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet.”

To be fair, ABC would probably have a lot of angry fans if this were the case since they didn’t actually get to see any of their love story play out on the screen.

Tune in to The Bachelor Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC to see who Peter does end up with if he ends up with anyone.

READ NEXT: Katy Perry’s Pregnant Bump: See Her Beautiful Reveal in Music Video