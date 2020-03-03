Did Peter Weber & Hannah Ann Sluss Post a Video in Bed Together?

The 2020 season of The Bachelor is heating up going into the “Women Tell All” episode, and a lot of drama went down during the previous episode. At some point during that episode, Peter Weber allegedly shared a video of him with top-three contestant Hannah Ann Sluss in bed together.

While the video was deleted after being posted, according to screenshots taken by fans, the video showed the couple sitting in bed with room service trays popping champagne.

It’s clearly a video of the two in bed together, but what does it mean for The Bachelor?

The Video Was From the Fantasy Suite Date

The couple was definitely in the bed in the fantasy suites when the video was taken. It’s likely it was part of the show at some point, but it was cut and Peter got the video, thought it was nice, and uploaded it.

Also, during the show, all the stars, including Peter, take to Instagram to post videos and photos of the dates. They’re not really allowed to post anything during filming in order to avoid spoilers, so that’s the only way for them to share their content from the time on the show.

So, why would Pilot Pete delete the video if he did share it? Most likely because Bachelor Nation would definitely read into a video like that being posted. Also, if Peter does not end up with Hannah Ann, whoever he’s with now might not like the video being shared, especially if he’s currently with Madison.

There Was Also a Deleted Tweet with a Possible Spoiler

Lmao did Lauren Zima just spoil the season? She deleted it seconds later…. pic.twitter.com/5azH3mW4WB — IG – @doyoucallthisimmature (@nickvile_) February 25, 2020

Lauren Zima is a host on Entertainment Tonight, and she’s dating Chris Harrison, the host of The Bachelor. She’s a pretty solid source when it comes to news on the show, and if this tweet was really posted, that’s definitely a possible spoiler for what happens at the end of the season.

However, maybe don’t read too far into that tweet either. Zima tweeted a response about the deletion after seeing fans tweeting to her asking about it. She said “I deleted it because it was confusingly worded on my part. I meant more along the lines of ‘how could he possibly not pick hannah ann after all this when he’s saying they’re 100% going to be there for each other forever’ – does that make sense? Hard to say in written word.”

Basically, the winner of Peter’s season could be anyone at this point. It could also be no one. There are a bunch of people who think that Hannah Ann is the winner based on a Venmo theory, some people think Madison Prewett wins because she was filming with The Bachelor, and some people think Peter ends up with a producer. Other fans think Peter is single. Honestly, it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Tune in to The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see who takes home the final rose.

