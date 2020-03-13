Peter Weber Announces Break up With Madi Prewett on Instagram

Just two days after the Bachelor finale, Peter Weber has announced that he and Madi Prewett are not pursuing their relationship.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” the Bachelor star wrote on Instagram.

Read on to learn more about Peter, Madison, Barbara, and Hannah Ann.

Peter Was ‘Not Doing Well’ After the Finale

On Thursday, Chris Harrison told ET’s Lauren Zima how Weber was feeling after Tuesday’s finale. “I have exchanged texts with Peter today. And all I will say — because I don’t want to give too much away, because it’s a really personal conversation — he’s having a tough time,” Harrison said. “He’s a little beat up by everything.”

He added that Weber was “very upset” after the live portion of the show.

“Right now he’s concentrating on trying to put all this back together — his relationship with Madison, his relationship with his family,” Harrison told ET Online. “So I just said, ‘I love you, I’m there if you need me, if you need a room.'”

Peter’s Mother Claims the Show Edited Madi to Make Her ‘Look Good’

The news of the breakup comes just hours after Life & Style interviewed Peter’s mom, Barbara, who said that The Bachelor is “extremely scripted” in terms of making some contestants look better than others.

“It’s not reality, OK. It’s not reality and it’s a lot of ‘do this, do that,’” she told the outlet. “There’s just a lot going on with the show.”

Speaking specifically about Madison, she said, “They gave her the best edit — no, not the best, the very, very best edit that anybody can get, they gave it to her.”

Barbara also said that she asked Madi a number of questions when they met, but those never aired. “They didn’t show any of that! They did that episode just to make her look the best that she could, but nothing that I asked.”

Peter Dedicated a Chunk of His Instagram Post to Hannah Ann As Well

After announcing that he and Madi are no longer dating, Peter dedicated a paragraph of his Instagram post to Hannah Ann.

He wrote, “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days.”

Hannah Ann, it seems, has moved on. The 23-year-old model appeared on Ellen on Wednesday, where she was asked who in Bachelor Nation she would want to date given the choice. “That’s an easy one,” she responded. “Tyler Cameron.”

