Peter Weber’s Mother & Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The finale of The Bachelor is finally here, and viewers can’t wait to find out which woman Pilot Pete will choose in the end. Tonight, Peter’s final two contestants– Hannah Ann and Madison– will meet Peter’s parents.

The International Business Times reports the synopsis for tonight as being, “…When Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined. Peter’s family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea from Peter’s mother, Barb. How will this impact the women? And where will that leave Peter?”

Clearly, his parents’ opinions on his future wife matter a great deal to Peter, but who is it that they prefer? What role will they play in Peter’s decision, and what do we know about them?

Read on to learn more about Peter Weber’s parents, Barbara and Peter Weber.

1. Barbara Met Peter’s Dad on a Flight

Barb was working as a flight attendant when she met Peter’s father, also named Peter.

Peter says of his parents, “My dad was a pilot as well. My mom was a flight attendant, and she was on his flight one time. He was walking back to the cockpit, and he walked past her, and she just saw his butt. And she goes to her friend, she’s like, ‘That’s the guy I’m gonna marry.’”

Asked by ET’s Lauren Zima in December if Peter feels the pressure to live up to his parent’s love story, he replied, “A little bit. I feel blessed to be able to call them my parents. I’ve been so blessed to be able to call them my parents. They’ve been an inspiration to me. I want what they have.”

Peter Weber and His Parents on The SHOCKING Way They Support His Sex Life | Full InterviewET's Lauren Zima talked to the Weber family about Peter's dating life while still living at home and what kind of woman they're hoping he ends up with. 'The Bachelor' premieres Jan. 6 on ABC. 2019-12-23T22:30:02.000Z

2. Barb Is a Former Pageant Queen

According to the Chicago Tribune, Peter’s mom, whose full name is Barbara Innocente de Jesus Figarola Enfante Borrego Rodriguez Weber, is a former pageant winner– she was Miss Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reveals that Barb graduated from St. Mary of the Lake grammar school in 1970. She went on to attend Immaculata High School. The outlet states that she became a US citizen in 1976, at the age of 18.

Speaking to ET’s Lauren Zima about the kind of woman she hopes Peter chooses, Barb said, “Adventurous. Spontaneous. The one that loves flying. But someone sweet with a great heart.”

3. Peter Still Lives With Them

Peter, as many Bachelor fans are aware, still lives with his parents.

When Peter’s parents went on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s Bachelor Party podcast, Barb explained why Peter still lives at home. “First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close… we’re basically one. We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other..”

She continued, “In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home. They would have children, and the grandparents… it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home, so contrary to what a lot of people say like, can’t wait to get rid of the kids… our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together. And that’s one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack are still living at home, because there’s no reason really to move out.”

On top of that, Peter is also frequently flying and traveling with his friends– paying a monthly rent would only add to his costs.

4. Barbara Now Works as a Real Estate Agent

These days, Barbara works as a real estate agent for Keller Williams in their home of Westlake Village, Los Angeles.

Her bio reads, “Barbara is an Accomplished Real Estate Sales Professional with a proven sales track record. She is able to generate her own business, working with owners and buyers, and developing long term relationships with them as well. She has been a resident of the area for the past 15 years and giving back to her community. In her spare time she enjoys traveling, museums, learning new languages and most of all…Family Time!!!”

Barb isn’t doing poorly in the world of social media, either. Her current Instagram, @sweetnums, has over 35k followers.

5. Peter Sr. Flies for United Airlines

While Peter works for Delta, his father works for United Airlines. There, he flies a 787.

Peter’s younger brother, Jack, meanwhile, graduated from UCLA in 2017. About one year later, he posted a photo to his Instagram at the United Airlines Flight Training Center.

Clearly, Peter’s family is very tight, so their opinion will weigh heavily on him when it comes time to make his decision on which woman to choose.

The Bachelor finale will air Monday and Tuesday night at 8pm ET/PT.

