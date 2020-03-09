Will Peter Weber Propose on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale 2020?

The Bachelor season 24’s two-part finale begins on Monday, March 9. Ahead of the dramatic conclusion, new information was released by Reality Steve that gives insight, for the first time, into what fans should expect to see happen between Peter Weber and his final two contestants, Hannah Ann and Madison.

A major question for viewers heading into the finale is whether or not Peter Weber will propose to either contestant or if he will leave Australia alone. So, will he propose during The Bachelor finale? Here’s what we know.

MAJOR SPOILERS AND SPECULATIONS BELOW THE JUMP. STOP READING NOW IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS DURING THE TWO-PART BACHELOR FINALE.

Reality Steve Reports That Peter Weber Got Engaged in Australia During Finale Filming

Although he originally reported on his site that Peter Weber left Australia a single man at the end of Bachelor filming, Reality Steve updated his finale spoilers on Monday morning, ahead of the season finale, to reveal that reliable sources informed him that Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia during the final rose ceremony. She said yes.

The couple’s engagement was complicated by the fact that Madison Prew eliminated herself from the competition before the final rose ceremony, and flew home from Australia back to the US. While Hannah and Peter reportedly returned home engaged, Peter ended up calling off the engagement so that he could pursue a relationship with Madison.

The engagement, if it really did happen as Reality Steve predicts, will likely air at the end of night one of The Bachelor finale, drawing in viewership with the promise of another half of the story (which will be revealed during night two).

Fans Who Know How the Season Ends Are Wondering if Peter Will Propose Live on ‘After the Final Rose’

Reality Steve’s first report on the finale events said that Peter and Madison were currently in a solid relationship following a courtship process where he regained her trust and got into the good favor of her family back in Alabama. For that reason, he speculated that Peter would likely propose to Madison Prew during the live “After the Final Rose” special, which would explain why Harrison and Weber are teasing that “even he doesn’t know how the story will end.”

In his amended spoilers post, Reality Steve clarified that Peter and Madison’s relationship is not currently as certain and secure as initially suspected. He said that while they seem to be dating in the present-day, the fantasy suite drama, as well as the fact that he originally proposed to another woman, could complicate Madison’s current feelings for Peter. Reality Steve added that “Exactly where they are in their relationship right now, I think is why the show is saying “Even Peter doesn’t know.” Maybe they are solid and he’s gonna propose tomorrow night. Maybe not. That’s gonna be what we’re all waiting for.”

Whether Weber proposes during night 2 or not, the anticipation behind that potential live moment will no doubt to great things for the show’s ratings.

