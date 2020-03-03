Peter Weber Says He’s Happy with ‘The Bachelor’ Ending 2020 on WTA

The 2020 season of The Bachelor is coming to an end in the next couple weeks, and this week is the “Women Tell All,” which allows the women a chance to talk about the drama that went on and also ask the Bachelor himself questions. In the episode, Peter revealed that he is happy with the ending of the season.

Warning: Spoilers for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor Follow!

Peter attended the Women Tell All episode, in true Bachelor fashion. According to Reality Steve, who attended the taping in Los Angeles, he had some easy questions thrown his way and threw out mostly generic answers, but he did say he was happy.

“Someone asked if he regrets feeding into the drama this season and giving more time to people who didn’t cause problems,” the Instagram photo reads. “He gave a super generic answer about how the process all worked out. […] Overall, the whole hotseat for Peter was super nice and encouraging. Not a lot of hard-hitting questions, they asked if he was happy and he said yes.”

It’s Not Clear How the Season Will End

Though Peter says he’s happy now, it’s not clear how the season will end at this point.

The real ending for Peter won’t be known until the finale airs, and it’s possible it’s still in progress and not set in stone. All along, they’ve been saying the ending is not like any other and Bachelor host Chris Harrison has said that no one knows the ending, maybe not even Peter.

Since the start of the season, they’ve shown the clip of Peter’s mom crying saying “Don’t let her go… bring her home to us,” along with the clip of Chris interrupting Peter prior to the final rose ceremony. It’s likely that his mother is talking about (Again, SPOILERS) Madison, since she will quit the show at some point in that final week.

Hannah Ann is the other contestant who makes it to the final two, and since she doesn’t quit the show, it wouldn’t make sense for Peter’s mom to be referring to her. As for what Chris is telling Peter, it could possibly be that Madison went home.

The Finale Will Air in Two Parts

The Bachelor finale is broken up into two parts, meaning it airs over two days. The first part will air on Monday, March 9, and the second part that will include the “After the Final Rose,” will air on March 10.

The Bachelorette season 16 will begin filming only a few days after the finale of The Bachelor, and The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which focuses on finding love through music, will begin to air in mid-April after the finale of American Idol on ABC.

Tune in to The Bachelor “Women Tell All” on Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. to see what Peter has to say to the women he sent home.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ Overnight Dates 2020 Location: Where Was it Filmed?