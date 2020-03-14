National Pi Day 2020 Deals & Freebies

National Pi Day occurs annually on March 14, since the date is 3.14. In honor of the mathematically-themed holiday this year, many quick-service food chains, especially those that have pies on their menus, have participated in Pi Day with deals, discounts, and specials to entice customers.

Read on for some of the best National Pi Day deals we found for 2020:

**It is worth noting that, while the following restaurants and fast-food chains have Pi Day deals, you should call the location nearest you before stopping by to claim your Pi Day discount. Due to Coronavirus, many businesses are closed or operating on reduced hours.**

7-11

For Pi Day, 7-11 is offering whole pizzas for $3.14 through 7Rewards and the 7NOW app. The offer can be redeemed in-store, or you can opt to have the pizza delivered to you. They are also offering a second Pi Day deal for 7Rewards members: slices of pizza at participating locations for only 50 cents.

Boston Market

Boston Market has a Pi Day deal for buy one, get one free chicken pot pies. To make the special even more festive, the pot pies feature a pi symbol in their pastry crust.

On Instagram, Boston Market confirmed the deal, writing “if you would like to order 3.14159265358979323846264338 pot pies, we got you covered. or if you just want one, we can hook that up too. tomorrow only, get one of these exclusive pies free when you buy a pot pie with a drink.”

Blaze

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blaze Pizza is doing Pi Day a little differently this year.

While they do not have a Pi Day deal available on March 14, they are offering app users a promotion for a $3.14 pizza to be used in-restaurant any time from March 16 to December 31, 2020.

Cici’s

For Pi Day this year, Cici’s Pizza, known for its unlimited pizza buffet deal starting at $5.99 per person, is offering a buy one, get one for $3.14 buffet deal. In order to qualify for the pi-themed discount, you must first buy an adult buffet with a drink.

In a statement from Cici’s CEO Bill Mitchell, he confirmed that Cici’s locations would stay open (for now) in light of the Coronavirus outbreak, and that extra sanitation measures were in place at all locations to prevent the potential spread of the virus from customer to customer.

Bojangles

While the Bojangles fast-food chain doesn’t sell pizza, they have decided to get in on the Pi Day action by offering a deal on their sweet potato pies (which, it’s worth mentioning, are not round at all).

To promote the discount on social media, they wrote on Instagram “Round pies are so overrated. Celebrate Pi Day with 3 Sweet Potato Pies for just $3.14 at participating locations (valid 3/14/2020.).” The sweet potato pies are usually $1.29 each on their menu.

Papa John’s

According to USA Today, Papa John’s has a buy one large pizza, get a second large, one-topping pizza for $3.14 Pi Day deal in place for March 14.

