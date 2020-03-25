Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus “but otherwise remains in good health,” Clarence House said. Queen Elizabeth II’s son, the heir to the British throne, has been experiencing mild symptoms. He’s self-isolating in Scotland. His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has not been tested for the virus.

The Prince didn’t know how he contracted the virus.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” Clarence House said in a statement. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.”

The official added: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The Duke and Duchess arrived in Scotland on Sunday and he tested positive Tuesday.

The Queen Remains In Good Health

The Royal Palace last week said 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth was canceling public events as a precaution. She and 98-year-old Prince Philip moved back Windsor Castle on Thursday, a week earlier than they had expected.

In a statement, the Queen said the world was entering “a period of great concern and uncertainty.” She cautioned that people need to “find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe.”

Prince Charles’ last public engagement was on March 12 at a fundraiser for help with relief and recovery effort for the Australian bushfire. Queen Elizabeth also attended the event. That was reportedly the last time they saw each other.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Issues a Stay-at-Home Order

After initially having lax regulations toward the coronavirus pandemic, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday banned people from leaving their homes, aside from “very limited” reasons. It’s the tightest restrictions the county has seen since World War II.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction—you must stay at home,” Johnson said. “Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.”

Gyms, shops and places of worship will close. Social gatherings—including weddings but not funerals—will be delayed.

“People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes,” he added, listing four reasons for which citizens can go outside; shopping for basic necessities, doing one form of exercise a day, providing medical services, or going to work if it is absolutely vital,” the prime minister said.

People in the U.K. are only permitted to leave their homes for essential needs, like getting food, medicine and necessary supplies. “That’s all—these are the only reasons you should leave your home. You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say ‘No.’ You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home,” he said.

“If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the power to enforce them,” the PM added.

