Rachel Lindsay Addresses Racism & Racist Tweets on ‘The Bachelor’ WTA

Tonight is the “Women Tell All,” the time when the contestants from the current season of The Bachelor get their chance to share their side of the story. During the episode, Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay got a chance to address racism and racist tweets.

WARNING: Spoilers for the “Women Tell All” are below.

Lindsay was the first-ever African-American star of ABC’s The Bachelorette. At the time, she was working as a lawyer from Dallas but she has since become a notable TV personality. She is currently a co-host of MTV’s Ghosted and the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast.

Lindsay has notably spoken out about the franchise’s lack of diversity, expressing disappointment with the series after they did not cast an African-American Bachelor for the 2020 season.

“I think it’s unacceptable at this point. The show’s been on for 17 years,” she told Fox News in 2019. “We’re going into 24 seasons of The Bachelor and it’s yet to happen. So you kind of start to lose hope because you don’t know what the problem is.”

Lindsay Gets a Chance to Address Racist Tweets

According to Reality Steve, who attended the filming of the Women Tell All, the producers allowed Lindsay a chance to sit with Bachelor Host Chris Harrison and talk about the racism that she’s seen and racist tweets sent from some members of the Bachelor Nation.

“Rachel Lindsay came out and they did a segment on bullying where she showed the nasty, racist messages some of the women had received this season and Rachel also read them aloud, profanity and everything,” the Instagram photo reads. “Great thing to do – won’t change anything. This is unfortunately what some fans of the show will do every season, no matter how much you tell them to stop.”

Lindsay has previously talked about how difficult it was to deal with the racism she experienced during her season of The Bachelorette. She has said that though she had prepared herself for it, it was still difficult at times even though she knew what she was getting herself into. “And I knew that wasn’t the majority’s opinion, so I had to rise above that,” she told Texas Monthly.

Peter Weber Said He’s Happy Now

During the filming, Weber apparently didn’t have too many tough questions to answer, with most of the women being really understanding and nice to him. However, he was asked if he was happy, to which he replied that he is.

We’re not sure what that means for Peter; we don’t know if he’s dating Hannah Ann or Madison, or if he’s single, but at the very least, he said he’s happy.

He did not say he regrets feeding into the drama or giving more time to the people who were a part of that than the ones who were not, instead giving a generic answer about how the process ended up working out. He did apologize to the women who did not get more time with him, though.

Tune in to The Bachelor tonight at 8 p.m. EST/PST to see the “Women Tell All.”

