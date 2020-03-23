Bear Brown’s Ex-Girlfriend Raiven Adams Gives Birth After Restraining Order

In November, Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams announced on social media that they had broken up. Brown shared the news on his personal Instagram, writing, “Once again Raiven and I have decided that we are better as friends! So we’ve gone our separate ways! We however are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents, we actually broke up a few weeks ago…”

Two months later, The Sun reported that Adams had filed a restraining order against her ex. The Blast obtained documents filed by Adams that alleged Brown had “engaged in a pattern of verbal abuse that allegedly included intimidating her with her gun.”

Earlier this month, Adams dropped her restraining order against Bear.

Adams Gave Birth Prematurely on March 9

Days after Adams dropped her restraining order against Brown, she gave birth to their son, River. At the time, social media shows that Bear was out camping.

Since then, Adam and Brown’s relationship has continued to deteriorate. On March 12, The Sun reported that Brown filed papers claiming he is not the father of River.

Brown subsequently took to Instagram to insist that he is River’s father, writing, “Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say! 1 It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! 2 I am not trying to un-establish myself as Rivers Dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent!”

He continued by citing an error in the court paperwork. “When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers dad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified! I will always consider myself Rivers Dad!”

Brown’s most recent Instagram shows him climbing a tree in the woods. He captioned it, “When people tell lies about me, I can’t help but smirk to myself remembering that God knows the truth.”

Brown Reportedly Has yet to Meet His Son

Reports indicate that Brown has yet to meet his son. Although he has not directly confirmed this, his social media suggests he is still camping.

Over the past few days, Brown has continued to post photos from the wilderness. One week ago, he let his 106,000 followers know, “Been out camping by myself!”

Adams’ Instagram is set to private. However, her bio lists River’s name, followed by his birth weight of 4lb 15 oz.

On March 13, In Touch Weekly spoke to Adams’ mother, Kassy Michelle, who said that Raiven and River are still recovering in the hospital.

“River is her only concern at this point,” she told the outlet. “This is a lot for a single mother to take in. She spent two months in the hospital before this trying to keep him in until 34 weeks. She literally risked her life to have this baby.”

