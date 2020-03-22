‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12 Reunion Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion has been postponed due to Coronavirus. The special was supposed to be filmed on March 19. A new date has not yet been set.

Host Andy Cohen confirmed the news on Twitter on March 13. In response to a fan’s question about whether the show had been canceled or postponed, Cohen wrote, “Postponed! Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it!”

That same day, Cohen announced that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen would halt production, too. Cohen wrote on Instagram, “As a precautionary measure, starting Friday, March 13, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will suspend production… With the exception of an already recorded episode airing on 3/19, there will be no new episodes for the time being.”

Cohen Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

On Friday, Cohen announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

He wrote, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus… As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen concluded.

He Is Hosting Andy Cohen Live From Home

Cohen has been hosting his show, Andy Cohen Live, from his home. Just days before announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, he shared that he and his one-year-old son, Benjamin Allen, were “hunkered down” at their home in New York City. He added that he was not letting anyone into his home and would not be “having any friends over.”

During the show, Cohen revealed that one of his neighbors had contracted the virus. “I took Ben for a walk yesterday when he woke up from his nap at five. I have a neighbor who has coronavirus and I went out to get them food at the supermarket and some supplies and I left them in front of their door,” Cohen said.

He continued, “The person that I know who has it has had terrible, terrible aches and pains and chills for, this has been going on for almost a week. They just cannot shake it.”

Cohen is one of many celebrities who have tested positive for Coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim, Price Albert II, Sean Payton, Colton Underwood, and others.

A number of TV shows have also halted production amid the outbreak, including All Rise, The Amazing Race, American Housewife, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, The Bachelor, Batwoman, The Blacklist, Charmed, Chicago Fire, Dynasty, Empire, God Friended Me, Legacies, Nancy Drew, and NCIS, among others.

Films have also delayed production, like The Prom, Mission: Impossible 7, and Cinderella.

