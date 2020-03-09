Reality Steve ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Did He Reveal the 2020 Ending?

The Bachelor season 24 finale begins on Monday, March 9, finally revealing to fans how Peter Weber’s journey for love on the reality show ends. This season got added attention because, unlike past seasons of the show, Reality Steve was unable to figure out the ending, keeping it unspoiled for almost the entirety of the season’s episodes.

Reality Steve initially reported his spoilers about the ending last week but released an updated post on the ending on March 9 (the morning of part one of the two-night Bachelor finale) with new information about how the dramatic season is expected to conclude.

BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD AND STOP READING NOW IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS DURING THE FINALE OF THE BACHELOR SEASON 24.

Reality Steve Says That Peter Got Engaged to Hannah Ann in Australia, But They Broke Up After

According to Reality Steve, sources tell him that Madison eliminated herself from the competition in Australia, before the final rose ceremony. Initially, Reality Steve said that her decision led Peter to call off the final rose ceremony until he could speak with Madison back in the US.

Reality Steve altered that spoiler Monday morning, clarifying that new information revealed that Peter ultimately did go through with the rose ceremony in Australia, giving his final rose to Hannah Ann and proposing to her. She accepted, and the two left Australia engaged.

Due to Peter’s ongoing feelings for Madison and lack of closure, however, the engagement did not last. Reality Steve predicts that the scene featured in the finale promo, during which Peter apologies to an unidentified woman with brown hair, was likely the moment he told Hannah Ann he had to call off the engagement.

Sources Told Reality Steve That Peter Is Currently Pursuing a Relationship With Madison, Which Will Be Addressed Live on ‘After the Final Rose’

When Reality Steve shared his original finale spoilers, he believed that Peter and Madison were currently in a solid relationship (after a courtship during which he worked to regain her trust and win over her family). Reality Steve even surmised that Peter would likely propose to Madison live during the “After the Final Rose” special.

New information has since made him less certain of the outcome of Peter and Madison’s relationship. Of where he thinks they stand now, Reality Steve said “I don’t think it’s as solid as I reported on Thursday, but I also don’t think it’s dead in the water. We will obviously get our answer to that tomorrow night when they are together live. He’s with her or they’re working on things. I can’t imagine she’s 100% sold based on what he did during overnights, then going and getting engaged to Hannah Ann on the final day. But then again, it’s no different than what Arie did and he’s now married and has a baby with Lauren, so I guess anything is possible.”

While he says viewers will all still be waiting to see if Peter proposes to Madison at ATFR, that special will also be Peter and Madison’s first opportunity to address where they’re at now, since the up-and-down end to the season’s filming.

