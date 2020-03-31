How to Request a Song for Garth & Trisha to Perform on CBS Special

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood‘s Garth & Trisha Live! television concert airs on CBS on Wednesday, April 1 at 9pm ET.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Brooks and Yearwood said “We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

To involve the viewers at home and encourage their audience to tune in, Garth and Trisha are putting together a setlist comprised of songs requested by their fans.

If you’re interested in requesting a song for Garth and Trisha to perform during the special, read on for how you can submit your request.

Garth & Trisha Are Taking Song Requests for the Special on Twitter

Ahead of the live CBS special, Garth Brooks took to Twitter to collect song requests from fans during one of his Facebook “#StudioG” sessions on Monday night. On Twitter, he wrote “Do YOU have a song request for Garth & @TrishaYearwood? Join Garth for #StudioG tonight to put in YOUR requests for the #GarthAndTrishaLIVE special on @CBS this Wednesday at 9pm ET! You write the show!! -Team Garth.”

To put in a song request, Brooks encouraged viewers to post on Facebook or respond on Twitter “My song request is ____.”

While it appeared that Brooks was using that Monday night session to put together requests for the Wednesday special’s setlist, a tweet from Yearwood suggests that those interested will be able to submit their recommendations via Twitter until the live event on April 1. She tweeted “Do you have any song requests for #GarthAndTrishaLIVE? Tweet us! See you on @CBS this Wednesday. We’re in this together and this show is for all of us xoxo.”

People have also been using the special’s hashtag, #GarthAndTrishaLIVE, to offer their song requests on social media.

The CBS Special Was a Result of Garth & Trisha’s Successful, Impromptu Facebook Concert

Before announcing their CBS special, Garth Brooks and Trisha hopped on Facebook last Monday to host an at-home concert which they called “Inside Studio G.” With so many people home social distancing to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, it’s no surprise that the casual, virtual event drew a massive crowd. At one point, over 5.2 million people tuned in, crashing the social media platform.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, CBS Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events Jack Sussman said “After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way. With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

Garth & Trisha Live! follows the success of Sunday night’s iHeart Living Room Concert, which aired on FOX. The event, hosted by Elton John, pulled in 4.57 million viewers who tuned in to watch music stars including Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, and Camila Cabello perform from the comfort and safety of their homes. According to Fox News, almost $8 million was raised for coronavirus relief.

