Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/18/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 8 featured the second performances and clue packages from the Group C contestants, including the Rhino.

Read on for the top clues we’ve learned about the Rhino’s identity so far, and leading guesses for who might be under the mask.

This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rhino Clues

At the start of the Rhino’s episode 7 clue package, he said “While my exterior may look tough and callous, I’m really just a gentle giant.” Later, he teased that “being on the top became an addiction” after gaining fame in his younger years.

Some major visual clues from that first clue package were a giant guitar with the words “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck, a motorcycle, and butterflies, and a blue wig. At one point in the video, the word “FAITH” could be seen written on a ramp. He also said he was ready to take a “leap of faith” by competing on The Masked Singer. The word “Faith” came up once more in his debut song choice: “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt.

On stage with Nick Cannon, it was clear that the celebrity behind the Rhino mask is very tall. He told Cannon that in order to prepare for performing as the Rhino, “I went to my home gym, turned up the music as loud as I could, and danced until I found that inner kid in me that didn’t have a care in the world.” It’s also worth noting that the Rhino has a very deep speaking voice.

The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

After the Rhino’s first performance, the judges wondered if the man behind the mask might be Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow, or Tim McGraw. On Twitter, fans seemed certain that none of those guesses would prove correct, though they seemed stumped about who the Rhino’s celebrity identity could be.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

