The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Clues & Guesses 3/25/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 9 features performances and new clue packages from the remaining 4 contestants in “Group C.” One of those performers is the Rhino.

At this point in the competition, there have been a number of clues about the Rhino’s secret celebrity identity, and several guesses made about who might be under the mask.

Read on the latest clues and guesses about the Rhino’s identity on The Masked Singer, updated through season 3 episode 9.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rhino Clues

In the Rhino’s episode 7 clue package, he teased that “being on the top became an addiction” after gaining fame in his younger years. Some major visual clues were a giant guitar with the words “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck, a motorcycle, and butterflies, and a blue wig. “FAITH” is also an important word to the celebrity, as it’s shown up a number of times.

The Rhino is a rather tall contestant, with a deep speaking voice.

In his episode 8 clue package, the Rhino opened up, saying “for so long, it felt like I was free-falling through life,” adding that a major turning point in his life was when “I met my wife, my guardian angel.” Some key visuals included an amp and electric guitar, a sign that said “SOUTH” in blue letters, tennis, paddleball, a big diamond ring, and a sandwich roll.

The Rhino has also revealed that he believes “Family is very important for success, especially when performing for a king is in your blood.”

During the episode 9 “supergroup” performance that kicked off the show, the Rhino’s bonus clue was “I do not enjoy long walks by the water.”

The Clues: Rhino | Season 3 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGERThe rhino has a college roommate who gives us some insight as to who he could be. Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” The Clues: Rhino | Season 3 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-03-26T00:33:30.000Z

For the Rhino’s third video package, his clues were delivered by his (unidentified) college best friend and roommate. Surfing was a major theme of the package, and the friend said that the two started surfing in college. While they were bad at the start, he said “Rhino kept at it and became a beast out there.” Of his friend, the anonymous clue-giver teased that “When he wants to accomplish something, he’ll outwork anyone,” adding that he “wears his heart on his sleeve.” During the package, Missouri was marked on a map of the United States.

After performing “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Rhino told the panelists “I’ve had some painful lows in my past. This show has been such a bright light for me. I’m so happy.”

For his Lego-themed clue, the Rhino presented a clue for Robin Thicke that included the number “1000.” To Thicke, he said “You and I are on the same track. Literally.”

The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Last week, the judges guessed that the Rhino might be Tim Tebow, Chris Pratt, or Ryan Lochte.

Who's the gentle giant performing as #RhinoMask? #TheMaskedSinger — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 26, 2020

Following the Rhino’s Group C championship performance, Robin Thicke guessed that he might be Will Farrell, Ken Jeong guessed David Hasselhoff, and guest panelist Will Arnett jokingly guessed that the Rhino might actually be himself.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?