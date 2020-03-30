Robert & Anny Still Together Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Robert and Anny, stars of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé, will be joining the cast of Pillow Talk on Sunday, March 29 to entertain viewers with their own commentary on the newest season of Before the 90 Days.

For those who are new to the series, Pillow Talk features couples from earlier seasons of the show relaxing in bed with their loved ones while discussing the newest installments of 90 Day Fiancé and sharing their thoughts on the season. The current Pillow Talk cast discusses current episodes of Before the 90 Days Season 4.

The last we saw of Robert and Anny, they had just tied the knot and were ready to start their lives over as newlyweds. While it’s obvious that the two are still together today since they are appearing on Pillow Talk together, fans might be wondering what they’ve been up to since Season 7 finished filming. Here’s what we know:

Robert & Anny Are Still Married Today & Going Strong

Robert and Anny are currently preparing for their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, which airs April 20 at 9 p.m. ET. The reality stars were spotted filming with the TLC crew in recent weeks, so speculation that they would be part of an upcoming spinoff has been rampant since February.

For those who need a refresher, Robert and Anny met through a mutual friend online and quickly hit it off. Robert, a rideshare driver from Winter Park, Florida, decided to book a cruise to visit Anny in the Dominican Republic, and within eight hours of their first face-to-face meeting, the two were engaged.

The reality couple has one of the rockiest relationships of Season 7, and the two frequently argued about money. Anny wanted expensive clothing and a lavish wedding, and Robert, a single father, couldn’t afford to give her everything she asked for. The two were often butting heads, but they still managed to work through all of their issues, and to the surprise of many viewers, Robert and Anny were happily married by the end of the season.

Robert Posted a Few Pictures of Anny on Instagram in Recent Weeks

Although Anny rarely updates her Instagram page, Robert has posted a few pictures of his Dominican beau on social media over the last few weeks, including a picture of the two in response to fans asking for photos, and another series of pictures of the reality star posing with his wife and son while encouraging fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also posted a promo of their upcoming appearance on What Now?. “This will answer your questions #90dayfiance, stay Corona free be safe,” Robert wrote alongside a sick emoji. On his photo of the three of them together, Robert caption the picture, “They healthy and Corona free,” with a series of middle finger emojis.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, with Pillow Talk airing directly following the episode. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

