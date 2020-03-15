Is Rose Scamming Ed for Money on 90 Day Fiancé?

Rose and Ed, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, finally met in person during a recent episode of the show. Ed flew to the Philippines with the hopes of proposing to Rose, although he is quickly becoming suspicious of his girlfriend’s motives.

Shortly before Ed left for the Philippines, he also received a message from Rose’s sister asking him for money, which left the reality star questioning whether or not Rose was behind the request. A clip of the March 15 episode of Before the 90 Days also sees Rose taking money out of Ed’s wallet, which has fans speculating that the Filipino beauty might be scamming Ed for money.

Warning: some spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up.

Rose Starts Spending Ed’s Money in the Philippines

During the March 15 episode of the show, Ed decides to take Rose shopping at a local Filipino market to buy some pajamas. However, the reality star is quickly taken off guard when Rose says “give me your wallet,” and takes it right out of his hand.

Ed even tells her that she “can’t just grab” for his wallet, and he appears to get frustrated when she tells the vendor to keep the change. She then picks out a Hawaiian shirt for Ed to wear and grabs his wallet again.

“I’m not comfortable with Rose grabbing my money because that’s not what you do,” Ed notes in the clip above. “I think it’s borderline inappropriate and I already have questions about her sister because she asked me for money … I don’t want to believe that this could just be a scam, but I don’t know if Rose is in on it or not.”

Fans Are Torn: Some Believe Rose is Scamming Ed, While Others Believe She Was Just Trying to Help Him

Fans are having mixed reactions when it comes to the clip of Ed and Rose out shopping. Some fans think it’s a red flag (and more than a coincidence) that Rose’s sister asked him for money and then Rose herself grabs his wallet while they are out shopping. However, other believe Rose was just helping Ed figure out the Filipino currency and exchange rate.

One Reddit user wrote, “Rose isn’t doing anything wrong here. She’s familiar with the currency and knows the language. If anything, she’s helping him out,” while another added, “I felt that she was very nervous conversing in English, so she didn’t want to explain to him the denomination, instead she grabbed money from his wallet without explaining anything and that was a bad decision.”

One user was particularly skeptical of Rose’s immediate handling of Ed’s money, writing, “I disagree, she’s being quite rude. If she wanted to help then she could explain to him which bills to use etc. She could obviously see he didn’t like it but continued.”

However, others believed that Rose had good intentions by helping him exchange the money, although they also noted that she might only be with Ed in order to better her financial situation. One user wrote that Ed put himself in the position to be taken advantage of because he was sending her gifts before he arrived in the Philippines.

“He better see this as a red flag … I feel like culturally she will expect Ed to pay for everything and help her family financially. I wouldn’t be surprised if all the gifts Ed sent her weren’t sold for money. Someone in Hazel or Rose Maria’s [sic] situation (extremely impoverished) will do anything to improve their situation. I blame Ed for setting the standard for the relationship by sending gifts. If I was Rose Marie and I got used to Ed’s ‘generosity’ and then all of a sudden when he sees me in person he has a change of toon [sic] I’d be suspicious.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

