Are Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Still on ‘Teen Mom OG’?

Fans of Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer won’t be seeing the Tennessee residents on the 2020 season of the show.

As Ryan has struggled with his sobriety, the Edwards made the decision to quit the show in July 2018. They also alleged that Teen Mom OG paints Ryan’s ex, Maci Bookout, in a more favorable light.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season,” Mackenzie told E! Online. “The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict.”

At the time, Mackenzie was pregnant with her second child, Jagger. Ryan’s first son, Bentley, is from his relationship with Maci. Mackenzie’s first son, Hunter, is from her first marriage to Zachary Stephens.

She added: “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Ryan also spoke out on Instagram. “They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he wrote to his followers.

“They want me to look angry, passive-aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me,” the Tennessee native claimed. “I’m done taking their s*** and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself.”

Ryan alleged to E! Online that Maci was using his addiction as part of her storyline. “They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” he said. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Ryan And Mackenzie Welcomed Their Second Baby Together

The Edwards moved on from Teen Mom OG, welcoming their second baby together on January 1, 2020.

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day!” she wrote on Instagram on January 13. “What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

Mackenzie didn’t share pregnancy pictures because she didn’t want to see the blowback from fans of Teen Mom OG.

“To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she said, as noted by Cheatsheet.

“[I] didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.”

They Bought A House For $309,900

The Edwards made a big move for their family in November 2019 when they purchased a three-bedroom home in Hamilton County, according to public records obtained by The Sun.

The 2,163 square-foot home was originally listed for $319,000 in September, but the Edwards snagged it for $10,000 under the original asking price. The home also has three bathrooms and a three-car garage, including a stone fireplace, finished basement with mini-kitchen and a screen porch.

