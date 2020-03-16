Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Give $1 Million To Feeding America & Food Banks Canada

As America fights the pandemic spread of coronavirus, beloved Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced that they will be donating $1 million to Feeding America & Food Banks Canada. Reynolds announced the news via Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The Deadpool star wrote, “COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” Reynold said at the end of his message. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-(crying face emoji-HUGH)”

Lively 32, has been married to Reynolds, 43, since 2012, and they have three children together. Reynolds is originally from Vancouver, Canada, while Lively is a Los Angeles native, which explains their split donation to both countries.

It’s incredibly inspiring to see those with the means of making such generous do so during these uncertain times. In the past week, people across America have found themselves unable to go to work, unable to make money, and therefore, suffering from extreme anxiety for how they’re going to put food on the table for their family, or pay rent.

Major U.S. cities have announced contingency plans to help take care of their residents while practicing “social distancing,” while some town’s residents are in forced self-quarantine. For those looking for ways to help out without having to leave your home, donating to either Feeding America or Food Banks Canada is a fantastic idea.

Numerous NBA Players Made Large Donations To Arena Workers After The Season Was Suspended

New Orleans Pelicans’ star, Zion Williamson, 19, announced on Friday that for the next 30 days, he’ll be covering the salaries of those work at the Smoothie King Arena.

Williamson shared on Instagram, “The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at Smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization.”

The NBA star said, “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates,” Williamson said. “Hopefully, we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.”

Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recently welcomed his first child, Liam Charles, with longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, donated $100K to help Fiserv Forum workers and staff affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Giannis shared the news via Twitter. “It’s bigger than basketball,” Antetokounmpo began. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together.”

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was first to get the donations rolling in the NBA. On Thursday, Love announced on Instagram that he’d be donating $100K to arena staff through his eponymous foundation.

