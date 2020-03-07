Who Is Hosting SNL Tonight? 3/7/2020

No Time To Die might be postponed until November, but that doesn’t mean James Bond actor Daniel Craig is giving up on his promotional obligations.

Craig will still serve as tonight’s host of Saturday Night Live, even though No Time To Die was pushed back to November amid concerns about the global coronavirus outbreak.

The numbers of worldwide deaths and infections continue to increase, with most recent numbers claiming more than 3,500 people have died and over 105,000 have been infected.

Craig Tries To Break Away From His Serious James Bond Role

SNL hasn’t addressed the coronavirus outbreak on their social media but has continued to promote Craig as tonight’s host. One clip shows the British actor participating in a viral TikTok challenge, where users appear in cute videos with their dogs.

“Hi. I’m Daniel Craig. I’m an incredibly serious actor. One of the things you should know about me is I never do social media. Hate it,” he says, before participating in one of the viral challenges sweeping the video platform.

In another promo, Craig can’t seem to break away from his 007 character, beating up various members of the SNL cast. “I really like to stretch myself when it comes to acting. That’s one of wonderful things about coming on SNL and hosting. I’m totally up for anything. I’ll do silly accents, I’ll wear a crazy wig. You just got to think outside the box and we can really do something,” he says. “Keep it light, because we’re just going to have fun, right?”

“I’m just terribly excited about doing it,” he tells the camera. “I get to show people that there’s more to me than just James Bond. It’s just a terrific vibe here. You know. They’re just genuinely good people. I have so much fun when I’m here.”

No Time To Die Could Lose Millions

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B9UaWQZl0a7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film was originally supposed to debut in the U.S. on April 10, but has now been pushed back to November 25. The Hollywood Reporter wrote Craig’s fifth James Bond movie, which will likely be his last, could lose $30 to $50 million because of the delay.

While they could lose a bulk of money, it could have been most costly to move forward with the original date as theaters across the world shutter to prevent coronavirus infections from increasing. “How will coronavirus affect the whole world markets and affect trade in general? We’re just one of the people that have to work in that environment,” producer Michael Wilson told THR.

“They obviously are doing the right thing by putting the public safety, world safety, first,” No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli added.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Franchise stars like Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz will also appear. For the first time, Oscar-winner Rami Malek will star opposite Craig as Bond’s last nemesis. Bond newcomers Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas will also join.

