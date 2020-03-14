Is ‘SNL’ Live Tonight Or Canceled? 3/14/2020

There is not a new Saturday Night Live on tonight, March 14, but it was not canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The comedy sketch series was scheduled to take a break.

Fans of the NBC show are used to new episodes of the series random airing and then going back to reruns the following week. The complicated schedule isn’t anything new. In this case, Saturday Night Live had planned to take a break for two weeks, and will then return Saturday, March 28.

John Krasinski Is Supposed To Host The Next New ‘SNL’ Episode

A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski is slated to host the March 28 episode and “Don’t Start Now” singer Dua Lipa will appear as the musical guest. It could be a great night… if it happens.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to most shows shutting down production. Many cities and states have begun to restrict large gatherings of people. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated groups of 500 people or more were not permitted. The rule does not effect schools, hospitals, nursing homes or mass transit.

That means Broadway, sporting events, music festivals, movie premieres and more have been canceled, suspended or delayed. In the U.S., the coronavirus—also known as COVID-19—has infected more than 1,300 and killed 42.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Was Delayed

If Saturday Night Live were scheduled for a new episode tonight, it likely would have been canceled–or at least not have an audience. It’s currently unclear what will happen with the March 28 episode, though Krasinski announced he would delay the premiere of A Quiet Place Part II, which stars Emily Blunt.

The film was originally supposed to premiere internationally on March 18 and in the U.S. on March 20. He revealed the delay on Twitter on March 12.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”

Last week, SNL was hosted by James Bond Daniel Craig and The Weeknd served as the musical guest. No Time To Die, Craig’s fifth and likely last 007 movie, has been delayed until November. “They obviously are doing the right thing by putting the public safety, world safety, first,” No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli told The Hollywood Reporter.

