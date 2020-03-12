Are Snooki and Husband Jionni Still Married? Yes.

Fans of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi or MTV’s Jersey Shore franchise might wonder why her husband, Jionni LaVelle, is not seen on the show or on her social media very often. The two are still married, he just does not enjoy living his life in the spotlight.

Some of the divorce rumors surrounding the couple come about because they don’t often post photos together, making people think they’re separating or not spending time together.

In an interview with Us Magazine, however, Polizzi explained that that’s not the case.

“Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight and I’m like, ‘Babe, when you marry me, sometimes we got to take pictures together,'” she said. “He’s like ‘Nah, I’m good.’ I feel like, when people don’t see us together in pictures it’s like, OK, something must be wrong.”

She explained that she doesn’t think they should have to post their photos or share their lives on social media for people to know that they’re still together. She continued, saying “I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”

They Have Known Each Other Since 2010

During the filming for season three of Jersey Shore, Polizzi met LaVelle at one of their favorite clubs, Karma. That drunken night, she brought him back to the house and the two were intimate. However, she told Larry King in an interview that she “hated” her husband at first.

They were officially dating by October 2010, but they broke up in September 2011 after an argument that occurred during Polizzi’s filming of season four of Jersey Shore in Italy. They got back together by February 2012, when Polizzi told Us Weekly that they were “meant to be” and she and co-star Jenni Farley were lucky to have found their significant others.

In spring 2012, Polizzi revealed that she was 15 weeks pregnant. She also revealed at the time that she and LaVelle were engaged.

They Have Three Children Together

The couple welcomed their first child, Lorenzo, into the world in August 2012. They had their second child in September 2014, announcing they were due around the time of their wedding. Their second child was a baby girl, her name is Giovanna Marie LaVelle.

The couple got married in November 2014 at the Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey. Their wedding was themed after “The Great Gatsby.”

In November 2018, four years after their wedding ceremony and after a huge amount of divorce rumors and other obstacles, the two announced they were having their third child, and in December, they revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

They welcomed their third child, Angelo James, into the world on May 30, 2019.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” the 31-year-old mother told PEOPLE. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”.

Snooki and her family can be seen on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

