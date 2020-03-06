Snooki & JWoww’s Speech: What Did They Say at Angelina’s Wedding?

In November 2019, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley attended Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmate Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira, and they delivered an impromptu speech during which they roasted Angelina, causing her to walk out of her own wedding.

Snooki, JWoww and Deena were bridesmaids at the wedding. The reports of the speech came out the next day with US Magazine claiming Angelina was so upset she wasn’t talking to her castmates. She also reportedly stormed off during the wedding.

Angelina was reportedly reluctant to have JWoww in her wedding as a bridesmaid in the first place due to some previous drama between the two. However, she didn’t want anyone to feel excluded, so she ended up including JWoww since both Nicole and Deena were already in the wedding party.

Read on to learn about what was said in the speech.

Snooki Called Angelina the “Fly on My Sh*t”

According to audio obtained by Champion Daily and The Ashleys Reality Roundup, Snooki stood up during the ceremony and called Angelina “The fly on my sh*t,” leading the other women to tell Angelina she was the “trash to our bags,” the “throw up to our hangovers,” and the “dump to our island.”

Apparently, guests were laughing at the beginning of the speech because they thought the speech was something made for the show and thought it was possible that Angelina was in on the joke. Right from the onset, though, Chris was upset and people started booing after the comment about Angelina being the “dump to our island.”

After the speech, Angelina left the room for almost an hour but ended up returning. The women involved in the speech said it was a joke and they didn’t mean for it to be taken the way it was.

The Stars Say the Speech Was Meant as a Joke

According to E! Online, Deena posted on Instagram to address the speech but later deleted it.

“Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also include nice things in it as well,” she wrote. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously,’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said… clearly we were wrong.. we’re friggen human .. people make mistakes.”

She continued, saying that people were wishing bad things on her son because of the speech. She said the speech was not meant to be malicious.

“I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative .. yes we had a ‘roast part’ which yes I understand no one agrees with … we truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”

Cameras were at the reception filming for season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina also took to Instagram after the wedding, but she did not address the speech at all at the time.

The wedding took place at Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Attendees included Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

READ NEXT: Are Any Winners on ‘The Voice’ Famous Today?