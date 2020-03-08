Sophia Wackerman on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American Idol Season 18 is well underway on ABC, and on Sunday night, the show’s three all-star judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryant, will audition a whole new slew of talent.

Introduced by veteran host Ryan Seacrest one of the episode’s standout contestants is Sophia Wackerman, a Global Jazz studies major at UCLA, who’s also a pianist and vocal arranger. Sophia positions herself as an early frontrunner after singing “Water” by Bishop Briggs‘ during her initial audition.

Fun fact for those who watched Idol two weeks ago, competitor Sara Isen is Sophia’s roommate, and she got a ticket to Hollywood.

It seems likely that Sophia will also receive a Golden Ticket to the next round. The 20-year-old from Long Beach, California, who was originally born in Australia, has a very distinct singing and songwriting style which wows all three judges on Sunday night.

Here’s what you need to know about Sophia Wackerman:

1. Sophia’s Father Chad Ackerman Is An Accomplished Drummer Who Toured With James Taylor

In an interview with Cold Emails and Hot Coffee, Sophia talked about recording her song, “Stop Your Lying,” which was recorded in her father’s professional studio in 2018. “My Dad was really great during the whole process of letting me use his studio. I look up to him still. [But] we do have creative differences. We had a few bickering moments,” she added laughing. “But that’s destined to happen here and there.”

Sophia’s uncle is also a musician. Brooks Wackerman is a professional songwriter and drummer.

2. Sophia Was 16 When Her Mother Naomi Star Died From Lung Cancer

On Idol, Sophia lovingly remembers her mother as “my first inspiration” who “had a gorgeous voice.” Naomi Star, who first met Sophie’s father while on tour in 1985, sang for the Moody Blues, Neil Sedaka, and performed back up for Belinda Carlisle before being diagnosed with Stage V lung cancer. Tragically, Sophia’s mom passed away in November 2015.

Sophia recalled to the judges that she and her mom used to love watching Idol together and that while she can’t be here to watch her compete, she can feel her spirit inside.

3. Sophia Was Featured In UCLA’s Spotlight Series

In October 2018, Sophia was singled out by her college studies program at UCLA when she was just a second-year student. “Music to me is life,” Wackerman said. “I know that sounds cheesy but there’s music everywhere.. and it’s a way to connect with people.”

My parents are both musicians. My father is a drummer and my mother was singer. I took to singing really early on. I started piano around the same time I started theatre.

4. Sophia Competes In The Acapela Group, The Scattertones

In addition to her Global Jazz major, where she does a lot of lead sheet writing and works with jazz combos, such as performing with the Harmony Project Foshay Jazz Band in 2019, Sophia is also a member the Scattertones, UCLA’s acapella group.

Last year, Sophia and the Scattertones traveled to New York City to compete in the ICCA Finals at the Playstation Theatre.

5. Sophia’s Brother Josh Wackerman Is Special Needs

Following in the family’s musical tradition, Sophia’s brother Josh is also a drummer. When Sophia and Josh’s mother first died, Drummer World helped create a fundraiser for Chad and his children.

In January 2016, DW senior vice president John Good wrote in statement, “Chad is now left to care for their 2 children, one of whom has a disability. So that Chad can tour again, he will have to hire a 24/7 caregiver for his child with special needs as well as a nanny for his other young child. The combined costs of the medical bills, funeral expenses and caregiver are a tremendous financial burden.”

To help the family DW put up for auction a signed snare drum from Jane’s Addiction, a performance series kit signed by Max Weinberg, and more.

