Space Traveler Kids on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Inventors Krissy Pruske and Rachel Lincoln of Space Traveler Kids, an innovative product that promises more peaceful car rides, took their product to Shark Tank to see if they could get an investment.

The product is simple in that it’s like a tent, but it’s meant to make car rides with children more bearable. It has several features that allow for privacy when desired, and it also has storage pockets for all traveling accessories.

They pitched their product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec. Since they have not yet produced any product, it’s possible that the sharks will be wary of it as soon as they hear the numbers.

Here’s what you should know about Space Traveler Kids:

1. This Is Not the First Product For the Inventors

According to the Shark Tank Blog, Pruske and Lincoln have invented products with one another before making Space Traveler Kids.

In 2013, the two launched Sleepyheadz, which is a product made for naptime for children. It was a nap mat with a pillow.

Since they are both mothers, they invent products that they believe will make life easier for families with kids.

2. The Idea Came About in 2018

The idea for Space Traveler Kids came to Pruske before taking a cross-country trip with her family in 2018. She was brainstorming ideas about how to keep her children from fighting while they sat in the back of the family minivan.

At that time, she decided to use a collapsible laundry hamper to keep her children separated. The next time, she used collapsible dog kennels, which worked better than the hampers.

The website says that it was the “Quietest trip ever! The fighting had pretty much come to a screeching halt! Still needed some tweaking, but the idea had been born.”

3. The Designers Have Known Each Other for 30 Years

Pruske and Lincoln have been friends since they attended the third grade together in Covington, Louisiana. Growing up, they would visit thrift stores and create new clothes out of old dresses.

In 2008, Pruske became a mother. They were both living in San Antonio, Texas at the time, and they started to identify needs in the market for parents. Pruske now has three children and Lincoln has two, leading them to a continual working relationship where they’re able to create new products to help families.

Then, they decided to take Space Traveler to Shark Tank together in 2019.

“What started as a good excuse for a girls trip to NYC soon included standing in line for 8 hours for a one-minute opportunity to pitch our product at the open casting call and ended with an email a couple weeks later saying we had made it to the next round,” the Space Traveler Website reads.

4. The Product Is Available For Pre-Order

Though the product is not available to ship yet, it is available to pre-order at the Space Traveler Kids website. It comes in one color, red, and sells for $39.95 plus shipping.

Right now, the company is offering a Shark Tank deal on the product, offering the same product for $29.95 instead. The website says consumers can expect fulfillment in 60 to 90 days. Customers can pay with Amazon pay, Google Pay or PayPal.

The company communicates with customers on their website and their Facebook page, which has a little over 200 followers at the time of writing.

5. The Tent-Like Car Accessory Physically Separates Children

The Space Traveler product is meant to physically separate children to stop fighting in the car. The website describes the product as lightweight and collapsible.

There are mesh windows that can be covered up with a Velcro privacy panel, and the product is equipped with storage pockets that are meant for electronic devices, snacks or drinks. It is compatible with car seats and booster seats, but it can also be used alone with just a seatbelt.

Tune in to Shark Tank on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET to see if the Space Traveler catches the interest of one or more of the Sharks.

