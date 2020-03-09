‘Spy Games’ on Bravo: Who’s Left Before ‘The Final Mission’?

The participants of Spy Games, a new show on Bravo, are competing for a chance to win $100,000. The competitors have been whittled down to the final three, with Christina Randall, Brock Thompson and Chelsey Mori still in the running to take home the prize money as the last episode, “The Final Three,” approaches.

Heavy.com obtained an exclusive clip from the final episode, where the remaining participants talk about heading into their last challenge.

Christina Randall

Christina, a 35-year-old social media influencer from Pensacola, Florida, isn’t underestimating Brock and Chelsea ahead of the finale. “I’m in the final three now and the people I’m going against are tough competitors,” she said in a preview clip.

“Christina’s got street smarts,” Erroll Southers, a former FBI Special Agent who works as an “assessor” for the competition, added. “She’s deceptive but believable.”

Earlier in her life, Christina spent time behind bars. “I know what it’s like to be locked up. I was in and out of juvenile facilities as a kid and then at the age of 21 I got sentenced to three years in prison,” she said.

But that’s in her past, and now she wants redemption. “I spend my time telling people that no matter what cards you’re dealt in life, you can overcome,” Christina said. “This is more than a game to me. This is redemption of my whole entire past.”

“I’m going to do whatever it takes,” she added at the end of the clip.

Brock Thompson

Brock, a 32-year-old nurse from South Dakota, has been impressive since the beginning. “i’m really confident in my skills. I was in the military for nine years,” he said. “This is my wheelhouse.”

One of the things Erroll admires about Brock is his modesty. “He’s never been in interrogation, but what I appreciate is his sense of humility,” the former DBI Special Agent said.

Spies are known for keeping secrets, and that isn’t hard for Brock. “While I was in the military, I served during Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. If keeping secrets is key in this game, I don’t think I’ll have a problem at all. I lived a lie every day for nine years,” he said. “I’ve come this far and nothing is going to stand in my way.”

Chelsey Mori

Chelsey, a 24-year-old law student from Berkeley, California, has gone into interrogation several times. One of the ways she’s been able to continue in the game is by manipulating the other players.

“She read everything and at the same time she’s been able to play this game,” Erroll said about Chelsey’s smarts. “One of the most impressive things about Chelsey is her ability to collect information. She went through three interrogations and survived. Each time she came out of the interrogation, she came back even stronger.”

“I’m here to not because I was supposed to be here. I was raised believing that anything is possible, even though we didn’t have the financial means to get me into the best schools, but they always supported me,” she said in one of her interrogations. “I want to be here.”

To find out who wins the prize money, don’t miss Spy Games when it airs on Bravo Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

