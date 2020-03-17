St. Patrick’s Day 2020 Freebies: Get Discounts on St. Paddy’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day 2020 is here, and with it comes a number of deals and promotions from restaurants and fast-food chains across the country who have gotten in the holiday spirit with St. Paddy’s-themed menu items.

It is worth noting that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants and chains are closed or operating on a limited schedule to encourage social distancing and prevent further spread of the disease; many are only offering takeout and delivery. Before taking advantage of the freebies and discounts nearest you, we recommend calling the location first to confirm that they are open and participating in St. Patrick’s Day this year.

That being said, here are the best deals we’ve found for St. Patrick’s Day this year:

Chili’s

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Chili’s restaurants’ Margarita of the Month is called the “Lucky Jameson.” It costs $5 and contains Jameson Irish whiskey, tequila, triple sec, and fresh sour mix.

McDonald’s & DoorDash

McDonald’s is known for the “Shamrock Shake” that gets added to its menu for a limited time in celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day season. This year, DoorDash is offering $5 off when you order $15 or more of McDonald’s through their platform (using code “GETMCDS”). The code is active from March 17-21, so you have plenty of time to enjoy your Shamrock Shakes from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Mrs. Fields Cookies is offering a 15% off deal for orders across their entire site, using code “SHAMROCK.” Acknowledging that the Coronavirus pandemic is leaving many in isolation, they recommend that you “Send a cookie when you can’t give a hug in person.” If you or anyone you know is alone for St. Patrick’s Day, ordering Mrs. Fields cookies to be delivered right to their door could be a great gesture of love and kindness.

Hooters

For St. Patrick’s Day this year, Hooters recruited Conor McGregor for their holiday promotion. If your name is Conor or McGregor, you are entitled to 6 free wings with the purchase of a drink (at participating locations).

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hooters is offering $10 off a delivery order of $30 or more from participating locations when you order on HootersToGo.com or through the Hooters app. The code for that discount is “TENOFF.” On Instagram, they assure concerned customers “Our To-Go bags are sealed and secured so you can enjoy your wings at ease!”

IHOP

According to Thrillist, with their new line of cereal-themed pancakes, IHOP created a special Lucky Charms pancake short stack that will only be available for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. The Lucky Charms short stack is on sale for $1.

*Note that IHOP has not yet confirmed via social media that this promotion is still in place; call ahead before visiting your local IHOP.

Tim Horton’s

For St. Patrick’s Day, Tim Hortons is selling green sprinkled donuts for $1.19. While the donuts look like hearts individually, if you put 4 of them together it looks like a four-leaf clover, perfect for decorating your at-home St. Patrick’s Day holiday dessert spread.

