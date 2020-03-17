Is the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2020 Canceled? Why Isn’t it Still On?

As the spread of coronavirus continues in the United States and around the world, the US public has been advised to avoid groups of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the outbreak. This direction to practice social distancing while the virus remains out of control has impacted a number of major events, including St. Patrick’s Day holiday festivities. This year, the 2020 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.

Governor Cuomo announced the decision on Wednesday, March 11. According to the New York Times, he said “While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts. And I applaud the parade’s leadership for working cooperatively with us.” Days later, President Trump declared a national emergency.

According to the NYC St. Patrick’s Parade website, the parade will be rescheduled once it can safely be held; a new date has not yet been announced.

Bars & Restaurants Are Closed Across New York City to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

If you’re thinking that no parade means you can just head straight to the bar to celebrate the Irish holiday, think again. When Governor Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in New York, that meant shutting down public spaces including restaurants and bars. The ban went into effect Monday, March 16 at 8pm, likely in an effort to prevent the bars and restaurants from filling up with St. Patrick’s Day patrons the following day.

According to CNN, failure for patrons and restaurant owners to comply with the ban could result in being issued a disorderly conduct summons.

Guinness Released a Commercial in Light of St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Being Canceled

On St. Patrick’s Day each year, IrishCentral.com estimates that around 13 million pints of Guinness beer is consumed. Without public gatherings this year, that number is expected to be way lower.

In spite of that, the Guinness company’s spirit has not fallen, and they released a commercial to remind all their customers of St. Patrick’s Days past. The video features found footage of parades and celebrations from around the world. It also encourages everyone to focus on who and what really matters as they celebrate the holiday in a modified fashion this year (they say as long as you have a pint and family or friends by your side, you have all you need to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day). The video also assures concerned customers that Guinness isn’t going anywhere and that any financial hit they take due to COVID-19 will not impact the thousand-year lease they have on their factory.

You can watch the one minute and thirty second-long video below:

A St. Patrick's Day Message From Guinness | Guinness BeerWe know that St. Patrick's Day feels different this year. But we've been around for 260 years and learned over time that we're pretty tough when we stick together. However you choose to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year, stay safe and be good to one another. Guinness today is committing $500,000 through our Guinness Gives Back Fund to help communities where we live, work and celebrate.

With the heartwarming commercial, Guinness wrote on YouTube “We know that St. Patrick’s Day feels different this year. But we’ve been around for 260 years and learned over time that we’re pretty tough when we stick together. However you choose to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, stay safe and be good to one another. Guinness today is committing $500,000 through our Guinness Gives Back Fund to help communities where we live, work and celebrate.”

