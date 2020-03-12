‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 8 Review: ‘Broken Pieces’ Puts All the Pieces Together

The latest episode of Star Trek: Picard was the perfect followup to last week’s beautiful story with Troi and Riker. While last week was nostalgic and helped viewers ground themselves again, this week’s episode was full of action and mystery. Many threads were tied together, questions were answered, and new questions were raised. This is a review of Star Trek: Picard Episode 8, so there will be spoilers for Episode 8 and previous episodes.

I absolutely adored last week’s episode. Finally seeing Troi and Riker happily married with a child was so much fun. Their home was pretty much a prepper’s dream. They lived in a self-sustained household, but their house had Federation-level security, even a red alert. Troi and Riker’s lives ended up just as I had hoped.

But the peace couldn’t last for too long and things had to take a turn for the serious again.

The Conclave of Eight’s Vision Was Very Similar to a ‘Rick and Morty’ Episode

First, we learned more about the mysterious “Conclave of Eight.” It’s actually a location engineered by a highly advanced race as a “calling card” of sorts. The Zhat Vash meet there to share a horrifying vision of what will happen in the future if synths ever reach sentience. Their foremothers were the first to find the planet (which I’m guessing, based on the Romulans’ ancestry, means that the Vulcans’ forefathers found it too, depending on when it was discovered.) On the planet called “Aia, the Grief World” they found a storehouse of preserved memories, but they know nothing about the race that left those memories. This is an idea which I love.

My big question is how do we know that Zhat Vash vision is real? It’s horrible enough to make people want to kill themselves when they see it, but is it real? Or is it engineered by a race that can only be stopped by synths, so they created the vision to prevent sentient synths from evolving again? Isn’t there a possibility that could be the case?

I couldn’t help but compare the Romulans’ reaction to the vision to a certain recent episode of Rick and Morty, where the vision that an alien was carrying in his mind created that exact, identical response. It’s funny that these episodes came out so close to each other and I can’t help but wonder if there was some creative crossover between the two shows. I wrote theories about that Rick and Morty scene here if you want to read about it and compare it to what we saw in Picard.

Elnor’s Scenes with Seven Were the Perfect Mix of Humor & Tension

Elnor’s scenes with Seven of Nine were among my favorites yet in this series. The two actors have amazing chemistry and can totally see Elnor taking the place of Seven of Nine’s surrogate son who died. The way Elnor hugged Seven when she first arrived was so touching, and then his quite candid “Are you going to assimilate me?” question provided a much-needed laugh. These two are my favorites.

And speaking of assimilation… The scene when Seven of Nine allowed herself to be assimilated into a mini-collective so they could steal the cube was so intense. She was a Borg all over again, but the mini-collective ultimately let her go because she still had work to do outside the collective. It was amazing how quickly she could “re-assimilate” to Borg functioning after being away from the collective for so long.

And by the way, I never thought I’d ever find myself feeling sorry for Borg or sad about them dying. But I did feel that way when so many were airlocked and it was a weird emotion to have. Good job Picard.

We Finally Know What Happened to Rios

I’ve loved participating in the theories about Rios, but it turns out we were all wrong. A favorite theory was that Rios was actually an advanced hologram himself, created after the Captain died. But it turns out that Rios simply used the self-scan option on the ship and now all the hologram programs look just like him. And they actually are him in a way. The actor’s ability to play so many different personalities is impressive and really fun to watch.

But I never guessed his story and connection to Soji. It turns out that Captain Alonso Vandemeer (which I may be misspelling) was under a Black Flag order to kill any synths they encountered — an order that must have originated from Commodore Oh. The synths on Maddox’s planet are so advanced that they actually sent out an envoy to meet with Rios’ ship and create a positive connection. One of those synths looked just like Soji, but she had a “brother” too who called himself Beautiful Flower. Vandemeer killed them both under his Black Flag orders and then killed himself.

I seriously did not expect that.

There were other beautiful moments in the episode — far too many to list here. Of course, Patrick Stewart was phenomenal as Picard. His scenes with Aggie, where she told him about her mind meld, were so compelling. Picard has such a storied and complex background, he can relate on a deep level to the struggles that many different characters face. I love seeing so many different sides to him and how he uses his past to make positive changes now.

But after the hell that Aggie is literally living through, it was fascinating to see how much she changed after she met Soji. It was like night and day. This makes me wonder if just one Soji is a “destroyer,” but it’s not really this Soji at all.

The dialogue in this series is so impressive every single week. Picard’s final scene with Rios really spoke to me. Not only is this show such a refreshing break from the news we hear all the time (like virus updates), but it has a wonderful philosophical bent. Take what Picard said to Rios at the end when they talked about Soji possibly being the destroyer.

The past is written but the future is left for us to write. We have powerful tools, Rios. Openness, optimism, and a spirit of curiosity. All they have is secrecy and fear. And fear is the great destroyer, Rios.”

Now we’re headed to Soji’s homeworld with Narek in close pursuit. I can’t wait to see what mysteries and surprises will be there.