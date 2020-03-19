‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 9 Cast: Here Are the Special Guests

The latest episode of Star Trek: Picard is absolutely phenomenal. Really, no words can describe how amazing this episode was, or how surprised I was to see the special guest. Here’s a look at the cast for Star Trek: Picard Episode 9, Et in Arcadia Ego Part 1.

This article will have spoilers for Episode 9.

@JeriLRyan please tell us that we won't have to wait much longer for Seven to join #StarTrekPicard 🙏 I miss Seven and even rewatching #startrekvoyager doesn't help much. I'm so curious to see how Seven's journey continues 🖖 pic.twitter.com/xlaXQWz4rL — Luzifinchen (@luzifinchen1) February 10, 2020

Jeri Ryan reprised her role of Seven of Nine again for Episode 9 and I couldn’t be happier. I was so worried we were going to say goodbye to her character at the beginning of the season. I’ve been thrilled to see her stick around.

Since Voyager she’s appeared on many shows include Bosch (Veronica), Helix (Constance), Arrow, Body of Proof (Kate), Leverage (Tara), Two and a Half Men, Shark (Jessica), The OC (Charlotte), Boston Public (Ronnie), and more.

My photo-op session with Brent Spiner, at Planet Comicon, on March 16th, 2014. As you can see, I'm blissed to the max. 😁🙂 pic.twitter.com/uk4miiNxNW — Rare Butterfly is Staying 🏠 (@Rare_Butterfly) March 15, 2020

Brent Spiner!!!! Sorry, but his name simply must be followed by exclamation points. Spiner did not play Data, but rather Noonian Soong’s son Altan that we never heard about before.

@BrentSpiner That was unexpected. Thank you so much! 😀🙏❤️ — SteveBrant (@SteveBrant) March 19, 2020

He’s played so many different characters and members of the Soong family. It was great to see another version.

Spot II – I actually don’t know the name of the cat who played Spot II, but wasn’t he adorable and purrrfect? I love the continuity, since Data’s Spot was an orange tabby cat too.

Anybody else noticed that Commodore Oh used to be the Executive Officer of Babylon 5? :D Tamlyn Tomita as LTC Laurel Takashima way back in 'The Gathering'.#Babylon5 #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/KNmLf5B44Y — Spacedock (@SpacedockHQ) March 9, 2020

Tamlyn Tomita was in the credits as Commodore Oh, but she seemed to only be in the “previously on” portion. Her previous credits include The Man in the High Castle (Tamiko), The Good Doctor (Allegra), Counterpart, First World Problems, Teen Wolf (Noshiko), Berlin Station (Sandra), Chasing Life (Dr. Mae Lin), How to Get Away with Murder (Carol Morrow), NCIS LA, Resurrection (Dr. Toni Willis), Days of Our Lives (Dr. Ellen Yu), Law & Order LA (Miwako), Heroes (Ishi Nakamura), Eureka (Kim Anderson), General Hospital (Giselle), 24 (Jenny Dodge), JAG (Tracy Manetti), The Burning Zone, Santa Barbara, and more.

Brian DeRozan portrays a Romulan Officer. His previous credits include Dirty White (Craig), Office Party, I Still Didn't Know I Was Pregnant, David & Sasha, and more.

Brian DeRozan portrays a Romulan Officer. His previous credits include Dirty White (Craig), Office Party, I Still Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant, David & Sasha, and more. You can listen to an interview that DeRozan did in the video above.

Toyota "Phone Store"Talent: Mike Perfetuo Matt Perfetuo Calvin Barreto Director: Rob Bagot H&L Partners 2017-04-20T03:46:22.000Z

Matt Perfetuo is Rune and Mike Perfetuo is Codex. They are twins and played synths who look just alike. Their website is here. They’re identical mirror twins and Mike is lefthanded while Matt is righthanded.

Matt’s credits include Kidding, Detective Chinatown 2, Inhumans (Sakas), Muck, Red Butterfly, Torture Chamber, and more.

Mike’s credits include Red Butterfly, Kidding, Detective Chinatown 2, Muck, Red Butterfly, Zombie Apocalypse, True Blood (Eddie Boy), and more.

Jade Ramsey is Arcana and Nikita Ramsey is Saga. They're twins in real life and played synths on the episode.

Jade Ramsey is Arcana and Nikita Ramsey is Saga. They’re twins in real life and played synths on the episode.

Jade’s credits include Stan the Man, A Haunting at Silver Falls, I Feel Bad, The Sex Trip, House of Anubis (Patricia Williamson), Anubis Unlocked, Movie Mob (Brit_twin), Mystery ER, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (twin), X2: X-Men United (twin), and more.

Nikita’s credits include A Haunting at Silver Falls (Holly), House of Anubis (Piper Williamson), Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2, All About Evil, The Myth of the American Sleepover, Gamer, Movie Mob (Brit_twin), The Romantic Foibles of Esteban, Even Money, Vanity Fair, X2: X-Men United (twin), and more.

Meet Zachary James Rukavina, AKA "Nameless" from Star Trek: Picard's second episode. Notice something interesting about this actor that played a Borg drone undergoing a techno-extraction procedure?#StarTrekPicard #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/PCfTwOByOF — LeRon D. (@exodus803) February 1, 2020

Zachary James Rukavina is XB/Nameless. His credits include Goliath (Miguel), ABC Discovers, Cloak & Dagger (Louden), Hawaii Five-0 (Reggie), Shooter, Mercy Street, Trial & Error, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Scorpion, Switched at Birth, Parenthood, Damages, CSI Miami, and more.