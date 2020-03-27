When’s the Steven Universe Future Finale? Time & Date for Episodes 17-20

The Steven Universe Future finale airs tonight with four back-to-back episodes on the Cartoon Network. When does Steven Universe Future start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about Episodes 17, 18, 19, and 20.

‘Steven Universe Future’ Episodes 17-20 Premiere Tonight

DATE: Friday, March 27, 2020

EPISODES 17-20 TIME: Episode 17 will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central tonight. If you’re watching on TV on the West Coast, you can tune in at 7 p.m. Pacific, according to TV Guide. If you’re watching in the Mountain time zone, tune in at 8 p.m. Mountain.

Episode 18 will air next at 7:15 p.m. Eastern, followed by Episode 19 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and then Episode 20 at 7:45 p.m. Eastern. Each episode is 15 minutes long, so you’ll have a full hour of new content for the finale tonight.

You can watch Episode 17 early. If you don’t want to wait until tonight, you can watch Episode 17 early. Homeworld Bound is already available at the Cartoon Network app online, but you might need a cable log-in to access it.

CHANNEL: To find what channel the Cartoon Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the Cartoon Network (TOON) is on in your region.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview & Schedule

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence. Tonight Episodes 17-20 will air.

Episode 17 is called Homeworld Bound. The description reads: “Steven heads to the Diamonds for advice on how to control his new powers.”

Episode 18 is called Everything’s Fine.

Episode 19 is called I Am My Monster.

Episode 20 is called The Future.

Possible spoilers are below for the next episodes, based on trailers and sneak peeks.

Here’s an official trailer for the final season.

Here’s Steven’s training montage, shared on YouTube five days ago.

And here’s a trailer for the finale.

It’s been a wild ride since Steven Universe Future returned to end the series with an epilogue last year. The first set of episodes aired on December 7, with four episodes airing back-to-back. And now we’re getting the same type of conclusion on March 27. The episodes for the premiere were called Little Homeschool, Guidance, Rose Buds, and Volleyball. Then on December 14, two new episodes premiered called Bluebird and A Very Special Episode. On December 21, Snow Day and Why So Blue? aired. Then on December 28, we enjoyed two more episodes: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair.

Cartoon Network’s description for tonight’s episodes reads: “We will always be your family, Steven. Fans, you’ve wondered for years. Now you FINALLY get all the answers. Don’t miss the 4-episode-finale of Steven Universe Future next Friday at 7p on Cartoon Network!”

Etienne Guignard, a storyboard artist for the show, said she worked on “I Am My Monster.”

Get ready for Steven Universe Future Finale on this friday on @cartoonnetwork ! "I am My Monster" is the last episode I have storyboarded, with @itsmeMIKIB. Thanks you for everything Steven <3#StevenUniverseFuture #StevenUniverse #StevenUniverseFutureSpoilers #CartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/ujn89o48SB — Etienne Guignard (@cocoshonen) March 26, 2020

At this point, it’s not clear if this is the end of Steven Universe entirely or if the show might return at some point down the line. This tweet has some fans hoping it’s not the end.

Notice how they write: “The show Steven Universe Future will reach its final episode…” Seems deliberately worded specifically about this series and maybe not about the entire universe, don’t you think?

Here’s hoping this isn’t the end, but just a pause before the next chapter.