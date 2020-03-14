Fans of Steven Universe Future on the Cartoon Network are enjoying some compelling, intense episodes as the series prepares to come to a close. Now that you’ve finished Episodes 13 and 14, you’re no doubt wondering when the next episode airs and how long we have until the finale. Here are all the details.

The Next Episodes – 15 & 16 – Will Air Friday, March 20

The next episodes of Steven Universe Future aren’t airing tonight after Episodes 13 and 14, but they’re not too far away either. The next two episodes — Episodes 15 and 16 — will air on Friday, March 20. So they’re airing exactly one week after 13 and 14 air.

Episode 15 is called “Mr. Universe.”

Episode 16 is called “Fragments.”

They’ll air on the Cartoon Network at 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Eastern. Each episode is 15 minutes long, so you’ll get 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content next week to talk about with your friends.

To find what channel the Cartoon Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the Cartoon Network (TOON) is on in your region.

Here’s the trailer for the show’s return. It looks like it’s going to be really intense this time around.

VideoVideo related to ‘steven universe future’ schedule: when is the next episode? 2020-03-13T20:03:20-04:00

After the March 20 episodes, there’s might be just one week left until the final episodes air back-to-back on Friday, March 27, 2020. That’s going to be an intense night with an hour of new Steven Universe Future content. According to the Steven Universe Wiki, this will include episodes titled the following:

Episode 17 – Homeworld Bound

Episode 18 – Everything’s Fine

Episode 19 – I Am My Monster

Episode 20 (finale) – The Future

However, it’s worth pointing out that TV Guide does not currently have these episodes on the March 27 schedule. However, Variety has also reported that March 27 will bring the four-episode finale.

It’s been a wild ride since Steven Universe Future returned to end the series with an epilogue last year. The first set of episodes aired on December 7, with four episodes airing back-to-back. It looks like we’ll get the same type of conclusion on March 27. The episodes for the premiere were called Little Homeschool, Guidance, Rose Buds, and Volleyball. Then on December 14, two new episodes premiered called Bluebird and A Very Special Episode. On December 21, Snow Day and Why So Blue? aired. Then on December 28, we enjoyed two more episodes: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair.

At this point, it’s not clear if this is the end of Steven Universe entirely or if the show might return at some point down the line. Here’s hoping this isn’t the end, but just a pause before the next chapter.