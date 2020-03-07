‘Steven Universe Future’ Schedule: Episode 13 ‘Together Forever’ Date & Time

Steven Universe Future is finally back on the Cartoon Network after a long hiatus that started in December. But there aren’t many episodes left to enjoy after the set that just aired. Here’s a look at the schedule for the rest of the season, including Episode 13 “Together Forever,” and just how much longer we have until the finale of this beloved epilogue series.

The Next Episodes – 13 & 14 – Will Air Friday, March 13

You don’t have to wait too much longer until you can see the continuation of Steven Universe Future. The next two episodes — Episodes 13 and 14 — will air on Friday, March 13. So they’re airing exactly one week after 11 and 12 aired.

They’ll air on the Cartoon Network at 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Eastern. Episode 13 is called “Together Forever” and Episode 14 is called “Growing Pains.” Each episode is 15 minutes long.

To find what channel the Cartoon Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide's listings.

The description for “Together Forever” reads: “Connie has a very clear vision of her future and Steven wants to make sure he’s a part of it.”

The description for “Growing Pains” reads: “Steven sees a doctor for the first time.”

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview & Schedule

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence.

After Episode 13 and 14, we have two more episodes to air. Episode 15 and 16 will air on Friday, March 20, 2020. Episode 15 is called “Mr. Universe” and Episode 16 is called “Fragments.”

Here are some previews for what’s coming up.

And here’s the trailer for the show’s return. It looks like it’s going to be really intense this time around.

Then March 27, 2020 is supposed to be a four-part finale for Steven Universe Future. According to the Steven Universe Wiki, this will include epsiodes titled “Homworld Bound,” “Everything’s Fine,” “I Am My Monster,” and “The Future.”

It’s been a wild ride since Steven Universe Future returned to end the series with an epilogue last year. The first set of episodes aired on December 7, with four episodes airing back-to-back. It looks like we’ll get the same type of conclusion on March 27. The episodes for the premiere were called Little Homeschool, Guidance, Rose Buds, and Volleyball. Then on December 14, two new episodes premiered called Bluebird and A Very Special Episode. On December 21, Snow Day and Why So Blue? aired. Then on December 28, we enjoyed two more episodes: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair. After that, fans weren’t sure what to expect or when the show would return.

But now the show is back, and we have two more episodes on March 13, followed by two more on March 20, and finally a four-episode finale on March 27 when we officially say goodbye.

Fans are excited that Steven Universe Future is back and can’t wait to see more.