‘Steven Universe Future’: What Time & Channel Are Episodes 13 & 14?

Episodes 13 & 14 of Steven Universe Future will be airing tonight on the Cartoon Network, continuing what has been a very compelling limited series. When does Steven Universe Future start, what channel is it on, how can you watch it, and what’s the schedule for upcoming episodes? Read on below for more details about Episodes 13 and 14 and what to expect next on the schedule.

‘Steven Universe Future’ Episodes 13 & 14 Premiere Tonight

DATE: Friday, March 13, 2020

EPISODES 13 & 14 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 13 will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central tonight. If you’re watching on TV on the West Coast, you can tune in at 7 p.m. Pacific, according to TV Guide. If you’re watching in the Mountain time zone, tune in at 8 p.m. Mountain.

Episode 14 will air immediately after at 7:15 p.m. Eastern.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview & Schedule

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence. Tonight Episodes 13 & 14.

Episode 13 is called “Together Forever.”

Episode 14 is called “Growing Pains.”

After this, we’ll have two more episodes on March 20 and then a possible four-part episode finale after that. So there’s still a lot of Steven Universe to catch up on.

Possible spoilers are below for the next two episodes, based on trailers and sneak peeks.

Steven Universe Future just released a sneak peek for tonight.

Connie's Plans for the Future | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon NetworkWatch Steven Universe on the CN app 👉 http://cartn.co/YTSteven Connie has a really clear vision for her future. But, what does this mean for her and Steven? Episode: Together Forever SUBSCRIBE: http://cartn.co/subscribe WATCH MORE: http://cartn.co/moresu About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures! Connect with Steven Universe online: Steven Universe Website: http://cartn.co/suwebsite Like Steven Universe on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/sufacebook About Cartoon Network: Welcome to Cartoon Network's YouTube Channel, your destination for episode clips, behind the scenes footage, how to draw tutorials, toy videos, and more! Cartoon Network is home to your favorite shows and characters including Teen Titans Go!, Ben 10, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, OK K.O.!, and much more! Want full episodes? Go to the CN APP where you can find new unlocked episodes updated every week! Connect with Cartoon Network Online: Visit Cartoon Network WEBSITE: http://cartn.co/cnwebsite Follow Cartoon network on INSTAGRAM: http://cartn.co/instagram Like Cartoon Network on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/facebook Follow Cartoon Network on TWITTER: http://cartn.co/twitter http://www.youtube.com/user/CartoonNetwork 2020-03-13T20:16:42.000Z

The description for the video above reads: “Connie has a really clear vision for her future. But, what does this mean for her and Steven?”

Here’s an official trailer for the final season.

Steven Universe Future – Official Trailer | Four-Part SpecialSteven Universe embarks on its final journey with a with a heartfelt four-part special on Friday, March 6 at 7p! Watch more Steven Universe here! 👉 http://cartn.co/YTSteven About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures! #StevenUniverseFuture 2020-02-21T00:54:26.000Z

And next is a promo for the next two episodes, including Together Forever.

Steven Universe Future – Together Forever (Promo)Preview for next week's two new episodes of Future. I'm not sure which of the two episode this promo is from, so I'm just gonna guess it's the first new episode next week. It airs Friday, March 13th, at 7pm on Cartoon Network. ►Follow me on my Tumblr: http://madridista-again.tumblr.com "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." 2020-03-07T00:52:13.000Z

Cartoon Network also released a video called “Farewell to Steven Universe” last week.

Farewell to Steven Universe | Cartoon NetworkWatch Steven Universe on the CN app 👉 http://cartn.co/YTSteven Thank you Rebecca Sugar, the Crewniverse, and our amazing fans for the incredible ride. We will always be your family. SUBSCRIBE: http://cartn.co/subscribe WATCH MORE: http://cartn.co/moresu About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures! Connect with Steven Universe online: Steven Universe Website: http://cartn.co/suwebsite Like Steven Universe on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/sufacebook About Cartoon Network: Welcome to Cartoon Network's YouTube Channel, your destination for episode clips, behind the scenes footage, how to draw tutorials, toy videos, and more! Cartoon Network is home to your favorite shows and characters including Teen Titans Go!, Ben 10, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, OK K.O.!, and much more! Want full episodes? Go to the CN APP where you can find new unlocked episodes updated every week! Connect with Cartoon Network Online: Visit Cartoon Network WEBSITE: http://cartn.co/cnwebsite Follow Cartoon network on INSTAGRAM: http://cartn.co/instagram Like Cartoon Network on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/facebook Follow Cartoon Network on TWITTER: http://cartn.co/twitter http://www.youtube.com/user/CartoonNetwork 2020-03-05T23:07:05.000Z

Today, Cartoon Network also released a video called Connie & Steven’s Night Out.

VideoVideo related to ‘steven universe future’: what time & channel are episodes 13 & 14? 2020-03-13T17:15:16-04:00

Last week they released a video called Steven’s Nightmares.

Steven's Nightmares | Steven Universe Future | Cartoon NetworkWatch Steven Universe on the CN app 👉 http://cartn.co/YTSteven Steven is having horrible nightmares! What could be causing them? Episode: In Dreams SUBSCRIBE: http://cartn.co/subscribe WATCH MORE: http://cartn.co/moresu About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures! Connect with Steven Universe online: Steven Universe Website: http://cartn.co/suwebsite Like Steven Universe on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/sufacebook About Cartoon Network: Welcome to Cartoon Network's YouTube Channel, your destination for episode clips, behind the scenes footage, how to draw tutorials, toy videos, and more! Cartoon Network is home to your favorite shows and characters including Teen Titans Go!, Ben 10, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, OK K.O.!, and much more! Want full episodes? Go to the CN APP where you can find new unlocked episodes updated every week! Connect with Cartoon Network Online: Visit Cartoon Network WEBSITE: http://cartn.co/cnwebsite Follow Cartoon network on INSTAGRAM: http://cartn.co/instagram Like Cartoon Network on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/facebook Follow Cartoon Network on TWITTER: http://cartn.co/twitter http://www.youtube.com/user/CartoonNetwork 2020-03-06T19:22:13.000Z

Episode 13 is written and storyboarded by Etienne Guignard and Maya Petersen. Guignard wrote about it on Twitter, saying: “This friday, a new Steven Universe Future episode that I have storyboarded with @rnn_tweet on @cartoonnetwork: Together Forever. This episode means a lot to mee :)”

Maya Petersen hasn’t tweeted anything specific about this episode, but she did share a sample from In Dreams.

Debating just putting up the PDF of the whole last sequence of In Dreams because I like almost every drawing I did for it, but I don't know if that's overkill. Anyway, here's a sample. #StevenUniverseFuture #StevenUniverse #cartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/zdfh5eX2oy — Maya Petersen (@rnn_tweet) March 10, 2020

She also retweeted a message about leaks.

Friendly reminder that leaks are incredibly stressful to the creators, who are real people that care about crafting an experience that everyone can experience together. If you’re sharing leaks, you’re hurting the people that make the thing you like. — Jeff Ball (@jeffthatnoise) March 13, 2020

The message reads: “Friendly reminder that leaks are incredibly stressful to the creators, who are real people that care about crafting an experience that everyone can experience together. If you’re sharing leaks, you’re hurting the people that make the thing you like.”

This message references leaks from Steven Universe Future that have been shared online and that a lot of fans are talking about.

After tonight, we’ll get two more episodes of Steven Universe Future at the same time on Friday, March 20 and then we’re supposed to have four more epsiodes after that. We’re hurtling to the series’ end soon and although fans aren’t ready to say goodbye, the episodes are going to leave us with a lot to talk about.