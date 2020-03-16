‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Return: Is There a New Episode on TV Tonight?

Supernatural Season 15 returns Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET with an all-new episode, titled “Galaxy Brain.” The description for Episode 12 reads, “Sam and Dean respond to a frantic call and assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue; Billie surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.”

The return of Season 15 marks a new schedule change, with episodes airing on Monday nights instead of the usual Thursday nights for the duration of the series. Fans have eight episodes to look forward to after the March 16 episode airs.

Here’s what you need to know about the schedule for the remainder of Supernatural Season 15:

The Final Season Will Feature Eight More Episodes Following the March 16 Return

Season 15 will feature another eight episodes following the premiere of “Galaxy Brain” on March 16. You can check out the descriptions of the next few episodes below, as well as the remaining air dates of the final eight episodes, courtesy of IMDb. Keep in mind that the dates are subject to change if there is any disruption with the network schedule (especially with the Coronavirus outbreak), so check back for updates.

EPISODE 15.12, GALAXY BRAIN: “Sam and Dean respond to a frantic call and assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue; Billie surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.” (airs Monday, March 16, 2020)

EPISODE 15.13, DESTINY’S CHILD: “A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo’s door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby. Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.” (airs Monday, March 23, 2020)

EPISODE 15.14, LAST HOLIDAY: “Dean and Sam discover a wood nymph living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.” (airs Monday, March 30, 2020)

Here is the tentative finale schedule below, including the air dates and episode titles:

Episode 15.13 airs Monday, March 23, 2020 (titled “Destiny’s Child)

Episode 15.14 airs Monday, March 30, 2020 (titled “Last Holidy)

Episode 15.15 airs Monday, April 6, 2020 (titled “Gimme Shelter)

Episode 15.16 airs Monday, April 13, 2020 (titled “Drag Me Away From You”)

Episode 15.17 airs Monday, April 20, 2020 (titled “Unity)

Episode 15.18 airs Monday, May 4, 2020 (titled “Despair”)

Episode 15.19 airs Monday, May 11, 2020 (title TBD)

Episode 15.20 (the series finale) airs Monday, May 18, 2020 (title TBD)

Update: According to Deadline, production on Supernatural has been suspended for the foreseeable future. Deadline reports, “a decision was made Friday afternoon to suspend production on Supernatural in the interest of the safety of cast and crew,” so it is unclear at this time if the final three episodes will still air in May, or be pushed back. Heavy will update as soon as we know more.

Galaxy Brain Airs Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW

Supernatural 15×12 Sneak Peek "Galaxy Brain" (HD) Season 15 Episode 12 Sneak PeekSupernatural 15×12 "Galaxy Brain" Season 15 Episode 12 Sneak Peek – KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes), assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Robert Berens and teleplay by Robert Berens (#1512). Original airdate 3/16/2020. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Supernatural season 15 promos in HD! Supernatural official website: https://cwtv.com/shows/supernatural/ Watch more Supernatural Season 15 videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzkcxIizccwJ7attqeK6qbZer Like Supernatural on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Supernatural Follow Supernatural on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cw_spn Follow Supernatural on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cw_supernatural Supernatural 15×12 Sneak Peek/Preview "Galaxy Brain" Supernatural Season 15 Episode 12 Sneak Peek Supernatural 15×12 Sneak Peek "Galaxy Brain" (HD) #Supernatural » Watch Supernatural Thursdays at 8:00pm/7c on The CW » Starring: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=6dRXwh0f798 2020-03-14T01:09:26.000Z

The full description of tonight’s episode, titled “Galaxy Brain,” reads, “Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes), assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode, with story by Meredith Glynn and Robert Berens, and teleplay by Robert Berens.

New episodes of Supernatural airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. You can find more coverage on Supernatural here.

READ NEXT: When is the Supernatural Season 15 Finale? Will There be a Season 16?

