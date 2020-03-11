‘Survivor’: Michele Apologizes to Wendell For Outing Their Relationship

At the end of the March 4 episode of Survivor: Winners at War, Michele Fitzgerald dropped a bombshell in the previews for the next episode when host Jeff Probst said they were switching tribes and she laughed nervously in a private interview and said, “How did I get stuck stranded on an island with my ex-boyfriend?”

“Wait, what?!” was the reaction of a lot of Survivor fans because somehow, Michele managed to keep her brief relationship with Wendell Holland a secret. Some fans knew, but it was definitely not common knowledge among viewers.

Obviously, this is going to play out on Wednesday’s (March 11) episode, titled “The Buddy System on Steroids,” and on social media, Michele and Wendell are getting prepared for the fireworks. But their exchanges have led some fans to wonder if they are still together?

Michele and Wendell Are Probably Not Back Together

HBD to the GOAT @wendellholland sorry in advance for Wednesday 💕 pic.twitter.com/pZ0T8QnB8P — Michele Fitzgerald (@meeshfitz) March 8, 2020

What sparked this whole thing is that Michele posted a message to Wendell on his birthday on March 8, writing, “HBD to the GOAT @wendellholland sorry in advance for Wednesday,” along with a couple of heart emojis.

Wendell replied in a retweet, “Apology accepted. Love ya,” with his own heart emoji.

The photos in the tweet are of their time together, two solo shots of Wendell and two shots of them together. It seems likely that these are old photos from when they dated after Wendell won the show in 2018, but some fans think this means they got back together, perhaps during the filming of “Winners at War.”

One fan posted a tweet that a lot of other fans favorited that reads, “I’m gonna need you to stop this Michele, I am uncomfortably invested in a relationship that is not only not mine, but quite possibly no longer in existence. Lol. I spent an hour yesterday talking about ‘how cute them babies would be!'”

Lots of other fans are already ‘shipping “Wenchele” and are hoping the two of them pull a Boston Rob and Amber Mariano move — those two famously fell in love during “All-Stars” and made it to the finals together, with Amber winning the million dollars. They later got married and now have four children.

In fact, when someone suggested that very thing to Wendell on Instagram, he replied, “Tah!”

The Tribe Swap Is Probably to Three Tribes of Five

The Michele-Wendell ‘shipping aside, it’s unusual for Survivor to switch up tribes when there’s an odd number of people, so fans are convinced it’s going to be three tribes of five people. What lends some credence to that theory is that in the above photo, Sele and Dakal are standing at their respective flags, but there is a third flag just left of center where perhaps a new tribe will be standing after the switcheroo.

This actually makes the Michele-Wendell thing even more intense because there will be fewer people on their tribe now, so presumably, they will have to spend more time together. And the episode description released by CBS reads, “Tension on one tribe opens up an opportunity for new alliances.”

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Here’s What We Know About Michele and Wendell’s Relationship