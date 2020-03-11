‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 5 Live Spoilers & Recap

This season of Survivor is about to shake things up. The “Winners at War” tribes are being shuffled on the Wednesday, March 11 episode, titled “The Buddy System on Steroids,” and it looks like the show is probably going to a three-tribe game for a while.

The reason for that is there are 15 castaways still playing who aren’t at Edge of Extinction. That’s an odd number and they don’t usually do tribe swaps with an odd number. But 15 can be split into three tribes of five, so that is likely what they’re doing.

It should be fun to watch, especially because we now all know that Michele Fitzgerald and Wendell Holland used to be in a relationship together and are now going to be on the same tribe. Fans are already calling them “Wenchele” and hoping they team up, Boston Rob and Amber Mariano-style. Ahead of Wednesday’s episode, Michele apologized to Wendell for the attention that is most likely coming his way on social media after the episode airs.

Follow along here with our live recap, but be warned of spoilers below. All times Eastern.

8:02 — Tyson Apostol sent his fire token to Nick Wilson. In case you’re curious, the current fire token count is as follows: Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Jeremy Collins, Yul Kwon, Tony Vlachos, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Sophie Clarke, Michele, and Wendell have one fire token each. Denise Stapley, Parvati Shallow, Nick, and Boston Rob each have two fire tokens. Sandra Diaz-Twine and Sarah Lacina do not have any fire tokens.

Out on Edge of Extinction, Natalie Anderson has three fire tokens, while Tyson, Amber Brkich Mariano, Danni Boatwright, and Ethan Zohn each have zero.

8:05 — We get an update on former Survivor player Jonathan Penner and his wife, Stacy, who has ALS and can no longer breathe on her own. That’s incredibly sad, I had no idea.

