‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 4 Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers

On the latest episode of Survivor, titled “I Like Revenge,” old-school players start to target each other, while the Edge of Extinction castaways are put to the test and start breaking down when they are given a grueling opportunity.

Plus, over at Sele, Adam Klein is in hot water after the tremendous mistake he made during last week’s episode by revealing his alliance’s plan to Boston Rob Mariano.

Survivor – I Like Revenge (Sneak Peek 1)Castaways are on the edge of breaking down when faced with a grueling opportunity at the Edge of Extinction. Also, SURVIVOR veterans begin to target each other, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2020-02-28T22:00:00.000Z

“Oh man, Tribal Council was tough,” Klein says in a preview video. “I thought Parvati was going home. But I revealed my alliance’s plan to Boston Rob and he betrayed me.”

To find out what happens, follow along here with our live recap and elimination spoilers. All times Eastern.

8:05 — Following the insane Tribal Council where Ethan Zohn got blindsided, Adam’s alliance is none too happy with him and he knows he’s in the doghouse with them right now. Ben Driebergen thinks Adam is a weasel, but right now, the biggest threats in the tribe are still Boston Rob and Parvati Shallow.

“I got left out of the vote by the people that I was supposed to be aligned with. I just did everything that you’re not supposed to do in Survivor and I had the hubris to think that I could get away with it,” says Adam, adding, “I was playing all sides and unfortunately, everybody knows it. And I’m lucky to be here. Now I feel like everything has changed, so I need to make an apology tour.”

Playing all sides? Insert… apology tour. Catch an all-new #Survivor tomorrow at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/cVOiBF4orO — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 3, 2020

8:06 — Meanwhile, over at Dakal, things are just happy-clappy rainbows and puppies. They’re catching fish, they’re all bonding. Yul Kwon says since they’ve been winning, it’s been easy to pretend like they’re all just a bunch of friends on the beach. But he reminds us that his alliance with Sophie Clarke, Wendell Holland and Nick Wilson are a really strong alliance and no one suspects it. Well, that’s an edit that screams, “Yul is going home” right there.

8:08 — Out at Edge of Extinction, the four castaways are given until sundown to transport 20 pieces of firewood down the steps that lead to the top of the island. But they have to do it one piece at a time, which means 20 trips up and down those steps. Yikes. Unsurprisingly, because she is a CrossFit trainer, Natalie Anderson does really well. Ethan does OK but gets very tired around the halfway point. Danni Boatwright compares it to childbirth and honestly? This looks worse than childbirth and I have three kids.

8:15 — And then with just four trips left, Ethan collapses. Whoa. Medical comes in and his blood pressure is low. But he gets cleared to carry on and decides he’s going to try to finish, reminding himself that he overcame so much when he beat cancer. Meanwhile, Natalie and Amber Brkich Mariano both finish and collapse in tears because they’re so, emotionally and physically wrung out. Then Danni finishes and then all three ladies walk with Ethan for his final trip. And it is suddenly very dusty in here, you guys. Oh, dear.

8:18 — Boston Rob laughs with Michele Fitzgerald how it’s been 10 years since he last played and 20 years since he first played, laughing about how Michele was only 9 years old the first time Rob played. LOL. Also, has it really been 10 years since Boston Rob played? It feels more recent than that.

8:20 — Apology tour time. Jeremy Collins compares Adam’s sudden insane work ethic to when one of Jeremy’s kids knows he’s in trouble and starts trying to fix things after he got caught being naughty. Hahaha.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Meet the ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Cast