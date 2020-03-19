The Swan Is Unmasked as Bella Thorne on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tonight

The Swan was sent home on Wednesday night of The Masked Singer.

The final guesses leading up to the final reveal were Nina Dobrev, Mila Kunis, Olivia Munn and Kristen Stewart.

All the judges were wrong. It was Bella Thorne hiding behind the Swan mask.

Thorne said she was inspired to do the show and Ken Jeong kept guessing her as The Flamingo last season. She said it would be a great experience since she would be able to perform without showing her face and seemed like a lot of fun.

