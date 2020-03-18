Swan on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/11/2020

When the Swan performed on The Masked Singer last week, she arguably became the front-runner of Group C. The contenders are slated to take the stage for a second time on Wednesday night.

Guesses about Swan’s celebrity identity are all over the board. Since she already performed last week and saw her clue package, we have a little more insight into who might be hiding behind the mask.

If we learned anything from last week, it’s that anything can happen. Some people had ideas about how The Bear might be, but no one was ready when it turned out to be former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. Host Nick Cannon called it one of the most shocking reveals in the history of the show.

To find out everything we know about The Swan, continue reading below.

‘The Masked Singer’ Swan Clues & Guesses

In her first clue package, it’s clear that The Swan likes to rhyme. She says, “I’ve played games. I’ve lived fame. I’ve seen shame. And I claim, on this stage where I came, that you won’t know my name.”

The Swan performs ballet moves, and one of the security guards, putting on vampire fangs. Ominous music plays while a ghost is shown too. Those clues automatically led fans and the judges to think the reference was toward the movie Twilight, one of the most well-known vampire movies to date.

Swan on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses’

Last week, the judges were all over the board with their guesses, claiming The Swan could be Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt or Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Ken Jeong loved when Nicole Scherzinger guessed Hewitt. “I want that guess!” he exclaimed.

Fans, however, had a much different idea about who might be hiding in the Swan costume. One of the top guesses, as noted by The Cinemaholic, was Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood.

She appeared in True Blood, and Across the Universe, which could be a reference to the clue package when the Swan says “one of the only birds who flies despite the burden of the weight they carry across the universe.”

Another possibility, which was deeply explored by Screenrant, could be that The Swan is Bella Thorne. The spooky references could be a nod to Thorne’s appearance in the TV series Scream. In connection to the vampire fangs, own label a few years back called Filthy Fangs.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

