Swan on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/11/2020

The Masked Singer is heading into its final preliminary rounds with Group C getting their shot to strut their stuff on the stage. For the first time this season, FOX will welcome T-Rex, Astronaut, Rhino, Night Angel Bear and a gorgeous Swan to perform for the judges. But who is under that dashing Swan costume?

The Masked Singer has been keeping mum so far, but we’ve put together the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Swan Clues & Guesses

There weren’t too many immediate clues about The Swan before she performed. The main thing people were going off us was the costume itself. It led many fans to assume the performer was female.

The Swan on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Top guesses about The Swan were that she was possibly Cyndi Lauper. In one promo on Instagram, The Masked Singer said, “I just Swan-na party,” which could be a play on Lauper’s famous hit, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

Icelandic singer Bjork notoriously wore a swan dress 2001 Oscars, which is a reason some people thought it could be her under the swan costume today.

